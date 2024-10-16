The best trendy sneakers in my closet take me anywhere—like the office or the gym—without missing a beat. But keeping up with the latest styles while sticking to your budget is easier said than done. Thankfully, Nordstrom's Fall Sale has arrived, and with it, there are plenty of sneakers you should pick up that are affordably-priced at less than $250.

Here's everything you need to know before you start shopping: from now through October 28, Nordstrom is offering up to 50 percent off thousands of finds, including over 600 pairs of sneakers. So whether you're on the hunt for a cool white pair of kicks for every day or need some comfortable sneakers for work, I can practically guarantee you'll find them at a discount. However, there's no need to scroll through the near-endless pages of the retailer's Fall Sale to find your next favorite pair of kicks—I already did the hard work for you.

Ahead, I rounded up the 21 best sneakers I found in the sale. You'll find a range of styles to suit your taste and needs, from chunky sneakers and slip-ons to everyday black pairs and a few picks from celebrity-favorite sneaker brands like Adidas and Puma. There are even discounted finds that let you tap into the biggest sneaker trends of New York Fashion Week.

AllSaints Vix Low Top Sneakers (Were $189) $113 at Nordstrom If you need a pair of stylish and comfortable sneakers, you're in luck. One reviewer packed this AllSaints pair for a two-week European trip and wrote they're "probably the most comfy shoes I’ve bought."

Puma Cali Court Sneakers (Were $85) $55 at Nordstrom Puma sneakers have been having a moment with Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, and Rihanna having already given their A-list stamp of approval. Steal their look with this pair that offers a subtle pop of neon color.

Vans Reissue '98 Slip-On Sneakers (Were $75) $49 at Nordstrom Even if you didn't grow up listening to My Chemical Romance and Blink-182, you can still get in on the Vans sneaker trend. Take after Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence, and Emily Ratajkowski with elevated trousers and maxi dresses.

Converse Chuck Taylor® All Star® 70 Metallic High Top Sneakers (Were $95) $57 at Nordstrom I'm all for a pop of a trendy metallic accessory in my outfit, and these cute sneakers would be just enough to add some interest to my look. I'd wear them with something as simple as jeans and white T-shirt to really make them pop.

Söfft Faro Sneakers (Were $110) $71 at Nordstrom Comfortable walking shoes aren't the easiest to come by, but rest assured this pair is just that. They feature a knitted upper and a lightweight padded sole so you won't mind weighing these all day. Every colorway is on sale, so have your pick.

Veja Wata Ii Low Top Sneakers (Were $135) $81 at Nordstrom While these aren't the exact pair, they are pretty similar to the Veja sneakers that Kate Middleton recently wore in an Instagram video. It's not every day you can steal the style of a royal for under $100, so grab them while you still can.

Autry Medalist Low Sneakers (Were $195) $137 at Nordstrom From its more colorful options to this all-white pair, Autry's chunky sneakers never miss the mark.

Rag & Bone Retro Runner Slim Sneakers (Were $248) $124 at Nordstrom Slender sneakers like these were all over the streets of New York Fashion Week, so if you want to look like a bona fide fashion girl, add this pair to your cart. An added orthopedic insole ensures all-day comfort, too.

Adidas Primegreen Stan Smith Sneakers (Were $100) $55 at Nordstrom Adidas' Stan Smith sneakers are a classic for a reason. With over 4,000 reviews on Nordstrom, they've built a fanbase for their versatile style, comfortable feel, and quality.

Autry Medalist Low Sneakers (Were $215) $140 at Nordstrom This black and white pair will pop more with your jeans while still keeping things neutral. The chunky style is the perfect pairing to the season's trending baggy denim silhouettes, too.

Vans Old Skool Low Top Sneakers (Were $75) $50 at Nordstrom These skater shoes are as wearable as you could imagine. The all-white colorway means you can wear them with anything.

Converse Chuck Taylor® All Star® High Top Sneakers (Were $70) $49 at Nordstrom I can confidently say Converse High Tops will never go out of style. Wear the classic shoes now with trendy cropped jeans to show off the silhouette.

Autry Medalist Low Sneakers (Were $185) $111 at Nordstrom Opt for these kicks whenever your outfit is in need of a bit of color. The light blue shade is everywhere right now, so throwing on these sneakers is an easy way to feel more fashion-forward.

AUTRY Medalist Washed Low Top Sneakers (Were $235) $141 at Nordstrom Suede is a major trend for fall and that applies to footwear, too. Suede accents on the toes and heel give these sneakers a fall 2024 edge, but they feel plenty timeless to wear for years to come.

Vans Lx Old Skool Low Top Sneakers (Were $90) $54 at Nordstrom I own this exact pair of Vans and have loved them for years. They're so comfortable and on rare sale right now.

Sam Edelman Harper Sneakers $60 at Nordstrom Aside from its trendy fall colorway, this pair of sneakers have nearly all five-star ratings for all-day comfort.

Dr. Scholl's Time Off Sneakers (Were $100) $70 at Nordstrom These shoes went viral on TikTok over the summer when one user raved about how comfortable they are. Turns out, Nordstrom shoppers agree. One reviewer compared them to "walking on clouds" and wrote, "These Dr Scholl sneakers are as comfy as ANY of my high-end sneakers!"

Vans Lowland Sneakers (Were $90) $45 at Nordstrom Maybe you're working on incorporating more color into your wardrobe, but don't want to dive head-first—I get it. A pair like this offers just a hint of color to your look, so you can at least say you're not wearing all neutrals.

Toms Kameron Sneakers (Were $60) $45 at Nordstrom These aren't the Toms you're used to. This lace-up pair feels like a fresh style you could wear daily.

Stuart Weitzman Courtside Retro Sneakers (Were $350) $245 at Nordstrom You may know Stuart Weitzman's range of A-lister-adored heels, but don't sleep on the brand's sneaker selection. This pair has a neutral silhouette, a comfortable feel, and doesn't come with a break-in period.

Keds Remi Platform Sneakers (Were $75) $53 at Nordstrom This pair of Keds is surprisingly chic. The suede finish feels very on-trend for the season, and I love the platform for an added bit of height.