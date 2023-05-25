I'm a Professional Shopper—Here's What's Worth Your Money from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

As a fashion editor, it's my job to study the trend cycle. I know what styles are currently en vogue, which are no longer in the limelight, and, like a sartorial seer, those we'll be drooling over in future seasons. But at this very moment, I'm fully plugged-into summer 2023's trends: from warm-weather leather to high-shine metallics, the upcoming season's must-have pieces skew the entire style spectrum, ranging across subdued and minimalist to adventurous and bold. But the best news of all, however, is that you can shop all of summer's trends at a super discount, courtesy of Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale of 2023.

From now through June 4, Nordstrom is having a gargantuan sale on thousands of items from its best-selling brands—think Madewell, Vince, Dolce Vita, and many more—with discounts of up to 60 percent. Everything from breezy summer dresses and the best sunglasses to denim shorts and lightweight linen pants is on super, super sale. Consider this the ideal opportunity to refresh your seasonal edit at a fraction of what it would typically cost your wallet.

And, as mentioned, the sale is massive; It's so big that you could spend an entire day scrolling and still not be finished shopping by nightfall. The good news, though, is that you can find a much better use of your time because I've already scoured the site and found the best summer pieces from every major category. You can shop everything below but you'll want to act fast because pieces are selling out by the second.

Shop On-Sale Tops

ASTR The Label Tie Back Ruffle Blouse (Was $65) $46 at Nordstrom ASTR The Label offers my ideal spring and summer going-out top. It's softly romantic with its puffy shoulders, balloon sleeves, and floral print but slightly sultry, too, with the back cut outs. Sweet in the front, and sexy in the back—that's my new motto for my warm-weather style.

Levi's Women's Faux Leather Racer Jacket (Was $140) $90 at Nordstrom As mentioned early, it's my job to be plugged into the fashion space. A big part of that gig is constantly browsing my favorite retailers for the crème de la crème of the market. And I can confidently state that Levi's faux leather moto-inspired jacket is one of the best leather jackets you'll find on the internet. Oh, and the ultra bonus is that it's currently 40 percent off.

Nordstrom Boyfriend Blazer (Was $129) $100 at Nordstrom In my book, every wardrobe needs an oversized blazer. The roomy yet tailored style is the key to mastering effortless elegance. Consider adding this Boyfriend Blazer in sky blue from Nordstrom's house line to your lineup. Not only is it around $30 cheaper than normal, but its a classic, no-fuss, and timeless option that will last you for ample seasons to come.

Shop On-Sale Bottoms

Caslon Wide Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants (Was $59) $40 at Nordstrom Comfortable and casual yet elevated—Calson's wide-leg linen pants are your answer to easy spring and summer dressing. Style with an oversized white button-down and raffia loafers for a summer work outfit, or team these breezy bottoms with your best one-piece swimsuit and open-toed sandals for a beach-ready ensemble.

Joe's The Molly High Waist Flare Jeans (Was $188) $113 at Nordstrom Denim trends fluctuate—in some seasons, low-rise waistlines are in, but in others, everyone is wearing higher-rise, mom jeans. But one silhouette that will always be in style is a slightly retro-inspired flared. Case in point: Joe's Molly Jean. This pair pays homage to the 1970s without feeling costume-y, a delicate balance to strike that the denim brand has managed to do flawlessly.

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings (Was $59) $38 at Norstrom These top-rated leggings (try over 7,000 reviews with a four-and-a-half star out of five average rating) are a purchases you absolutely will not regret. In addition to being one of Nordstrom customers favorite buys, their ultra high-waisted silhouette is super on trend for summer 2023.

Shop On-Sale Dresses

Open Edit Wear Two Ways Knit Midi Dress (Was $49) $29 at Norstrom Open Edit's Wear Two Ways knit dress is one of the smartest buys you can make off of this list. This midi number is—drum roll, please—reversible, essentially making it two dresses in one. And with its discounted price tag, that's a deal you really can't beat. Oh, and the black and olive green options are also on sale if this trendy digital lavender color isn't quite for you.

Vince Dip Dye Long Sleeve Shirtdress (Was $525) $368 at Nordstrom Close your eyes and envision an effortless summer dress. The odds are you're imagining a style similar to this breezy shirtdress from Vince. The mid-tier brand is known for its strategic minimalism (neutral closet essentials, but with flair and a twist), and this dip-dyed midi in a dreamy oceanic color palette represents its aesthetic to a T.

Treasure & Bond Ruched Side Sleeveless Dress (Was $49) $29 at Nordstrom A little black dress—or LBD, as it's colloquially known—is the definition of a wardrobe basic. Endlessly versatile, it's a style you absolutely should have in your collection. And if you don't already own one, Treasure & Bond's ruched and sleeveless style, which is around 40 percent off its traditional price, is a great place to start.

Shop On-Sale Shoes

Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandal (Was $125) $63 at Nordstrom Dolce Vita's braided sandal are a cult classic, with an average rating of four and a half out of five stars. I'm particularly partial to this stunning golden metallic style and the trendy hot pink style, but if you're more of a minimal dresser, try any of the neutral options like caramel brown, sandy tan, or ivory—all of which are also on super sale.

Sarto by Franco Sarto Amaya Flexa Flat (Was $130) $90 at Nordstorm The best ballet flats have taken fashion by storm as of late, and I have no shame in admitting I'm head over heels (or, in this case, flats) for the trend. This beige-y yellow pair by Sarto by Franco Sarto was already high up on my list but now that it's 30 percent off? Well, let's just say I'm multi-tasking right now by drafting up this list of to-shop styles while also inputting my credit card info into Nordstrom's site and selecting a size eight pair.

Open Edit Karyn Ankle Tie Sandal (Was $60) $36 at Nordstrom Do you have a summer wedding coming up on your social docket? If so, you'll likely need a new pair of heels, and may I kindly suggest this very of-the-moment style from Open Edit with wrap-around laces? The flared heel offers much more comfort and wearability than a standard stiletto, and the strappy, tied look is extremely on trend.

Shop On-Sale Bags

Tory Burch Perry Triple Compartment Leather Tote (Was $398) $279 at Nordstrom Do you need a new laptop bag to carry with you into the office? Look no further than Tory Burch's leather tote with not one, not two, but three compartments to keep all of your contents secure. Take it from this Nordstrom shopper who dubs it the "ultimate work bag": "[It] looks professional as well [and] can hold more than it looks like. Would highly recommend it if you we looking for something lightweight and stylish."

Stella McCartney Falabella Faux Leather Crossbody Bag (Was $895) $537 at Nordstrom If you're a smart shopper, which I know you are since you're combing through this curated edit, you'll use Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale to snag a highly-discounted designer handbag. I, for one, am eyeing Stella McCartney's Falabella crossbody bag. The gray style features one of the sustainable designer's house codes, statement metallic chains, and is 40 percent off (!). Hurry—you'll want to add it to your cart before I buy the last one.

Tumi Voyageur Just in Case Nylon Duffle Bag (Was $195) $137 at Nordstrom Like a carry-all tote and sleek handbag, you also need a reliable weekender bag in your collection. This lilac-hued duffel bag from cult-favorite luggage brand Tumi is a great option worth your consideration. It features a removable shoulder strap as well as two top handles. But the best of all is that you can fold up this sturdy style into a small pouch as a major space saver.

Shop On-Sale Accessories

Nordstrom Precious Metal Plated Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings (Was $48) $19 at Nordstrom No, your eyes do not deceive you: These gorgeous metal-plated studs are under $20, which cost less than my lunch from yesterday! These stunning earrings are ideal to wear as your every day pair. "I’ve been on the hunt for affordable faux diamond studs that aren’t too big or fake looking—these are perfect!" writes one Nordstrom reviewer. "They are modest looking but quality. Very impressed and satisfied with my purchase. I highly recommend!"

Quay After Hours 50mm Square Sunglasses (Was $65) $42 at Nordstrom Upgrade your sunglasses collection with these square, oversized pair in classic tortoiseshell by Australian brand Quay. They create an undeniably elegant look (don't they remind you of shades you'd see on an Old Hollywood starlet?) but are wildly affordable with their under-$50 price tag.