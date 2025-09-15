Parker Posey Brings the Drama in Feathered Valentino at the Emmys
She's nominated for her second Emmy for her role as the scene-stealing Victoria Ratliff.
In Season 3 of The White Lotus, Victoria Ratliff, played by Parker Posey, boasts an extravagant wardrobe of designer handbags and vibrant floral caftans. In real life, the actress is just as skilled at delivering a dose of sartorial drama, doing just that on the 2025 Emmys red carpet.
Posey arrived at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony in a striking custom Valentino gown. Her light purple dress, styled by Leith Clark, featured a sheer cropped cape trimmed in feathers, billowing sleeves, and a ruffled skirt.
The White Lotus star embellished her outfit with complementary glam: pink blush, lavender eyeshadow, and nude lipstick. Her hairstyle was her signature free-flowing bob, freshly dyed in a gorgeous shade of red.
Tonight, Posey takes the stage as both a presenter and a nominee. She’s up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, alongside her White Lotus co-stars, Carrie Coon, Natasha Rothwell, and Aimee Lou Wood.
The achievement marks Posey’s second nomination: she was in the running for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series last year. Although she skipped the 2024 Emmys red carpet, she attended the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards—a precursor to the Primetime Emmys.
For the occasion, Posey wore an Oscar de la Renta gown peppered with vibrant poppy prints. The floor-sweeping number showcased a structured bodice and a billowing skirt complete with a dramatic train. Posey accessorized with shimmering jewelry and a bedazzled headband.
Posey favors statement-making, maximalist looks. Take, for example, her 2025 Gotham Awards outfit: a Valentino Pre-Fall 2025 dress designed by creative director Alessandro Michele.
Styled by Clark, the delectable butter yellow gown embraced a bohemian flair with sheer chiffon sleeves, a floaty construction, and a ruffled hemline. Posey finished off her free-spirited look with pink-tinted sunglasses, diamond jewels, lace gloves, and a chain-adorned clutch.
The third season of The White Lotus may have ended, but Posey’s hot streak in Hollywood shows no signs of slowing down. The actress has several upcoming projects in the works, including Martin McDonagh's dark comedy-drama, Wild Horse Nine—meaning, of course, more bold red carpet looks down the line.
