Rihanna Swaps Last-Minute Summer Trends for a Fall-Ready Fox Fur Stole
August is already slipping away...
For me, a devoted Swiftie, this month began the same way it has since 2020: with Taylor Swift's "August" on a constant loop. However, as I queued up the Folklore hit for the umpteenth time this weekend, Rihanna's August 3 outfit said that, actually, August style already slipped away. She went full fall mode weeks ahead of schedule, whisking away summer's satin shorts and toe rings into a moment in time.
If it wasn't for the time stamp (thanks, Getty!), I would've assumed the pregnant star's latest look debuted last fall. Rihanna revisited her favorite L.A. hotspot, Giorgio Baldi, dressed in head-to-toe autumnal attire. First, she layered a fox fur stole atop her gray long-sleeve—high-low layers straight out of her November closet. RiRi retro-ified them with flared jeans, presumably the same $1,200 Celine pair she's worn nonstop since March. Pointy Amina Muaddi pumps peeked out from underneath the elongated hems. She re-wore her signature snakeskin style to match a rare Valentino handbag.
Rihanna's closet is a vintage bag goldmine, flooded with Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel tags. On Sunday, a fresh-off-the-runway Valentino Fall 2025 purse paused her archival streak (and rightfully so). Seen in Look 18, alongside a bouclé cardigan and light-wash jeans, Rihanna's snakeskin shoulder bag featured reptilian paneling against dual straps in leather and chainlink; a trademark of the Fall 2025 line.
The "Umbrella" singer is the latest celeb to sport Alessandro Michele's accessories. On The Devil Wears Prada 2 set, Anne Hathaway debuted the unreleased Panthea Bag, which featured similar geometric paneling and interchangeable handles.
Sure, Rihanna may be a Dior J'Adore ambassador, but no one dictates which designer she can and cannot sport. She frequently jumps ship, from Dior to Miu Miu to Chanel and now, Valentino. A few days prior, she covered her hair with the head scarf trend, plus complementary sunglasses, both from the label's latest collection.
Unlike her Valentino bag, ID-ing Rihanna's stole remains a mystery. Is Valentino behind her early furs, too? The Italian label did dress Maude Apatow in a similar ankle-length shawl last February, so perhaps I have Michele to thank for RiRi's fur-clad look.
Shop Early Fall Styles Inspired by Rihanna
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.