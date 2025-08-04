Rihanna Swaps Last-Minute Summer Trends for a Fall-Ready Fox Fur Stole

Rihanna signaled the early start of fall fashion with a fur shawl in LA
For me, a devoted Swiftie, this month began the same way it has since 2020: with Taylor Swift's "August" on a constant loop. However, as I queued up the Folklore hit for the umpteenth time this weekend, Rihanna's August 3 outfit said that, actually, August style already slipped away. She went full fall mode weeks ahead of schedule, whisking away summer's satin shorts and toe rings into a moment in time.

If it wasn't for the time stamp (thanks, Getty!), I would've assumed the pregnant star's latest look debuted last fall. Rihanna revisited her favorite L.A. hotspot, Giorgio Baldi, dressed in head-to-toe autumnal attire. First, she layered a fox fur stole atop her gray long-sleeve—high-low layers straight out of her November closet. RiRi retro-ified them with flared jeans, presumably the same $1,200 Celine pair she's worn nonstop since March. Pointy Amina Muaddi pumps peeked out from underneath the elongated hems. She re-wore her signature snakeskin style to match a rare Valentino handbag.

Rihanna signaled the early start of fall fashion with a fur shawl in LA

Rihanna swapped head scarf summer for fur stole fall.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna's closet is a vintage bag goldmine, flooded with Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel tags. On Sunday, a fresh-off-the-runway Valentino Fall 2025 purse paused her archival streak (and rightfully so). Seen in Look 18, alongside a bouclé cardigan and light-wash jeans, Rihanna's snakeskin shoulder bag featured reptilian paneling against dual straps in leather and chainlink; a trademark of the Fall 2025 line.

The "Umbrella" singer is the latest celeb to sport Alessandro Michele's accessories. On The Devil Wears Prada 2 set, Anne Hathaway debuted the unreleased Panthea Bag, which featured similar geometric paneling and interchangeable handles.

A model carried Rihanna's snakeskin bag on the Valentino runway

A model carried Rihanna's snakeskin bag on the Valentino Fall 2025 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Sure, Rihanna may be a Dior J'Adore ambassador, but no one dictates which designer she can and cannot sport. She frequently jumps ship, from Dior to Miu Miu to Chanel and now, Valentino. A few days prior, she covered her hair with the head scarf trend, plus complementary sunglasses, both from the label's latest collection.

Unlike her Valentino bag, ID-ing Rihanna's stole remains a mystery. Is Valentino behind her early furs, too? The Italian label did dress Maude Apatow in a similar ankle-length shawl last February, so perhaps I have Michele to thank for RiRi's fur-clad look.

Shop Early Fall Styles Inspired by Rihanna

