Hailey Bieber is thriving. The second the weather dips to leather jacket-appropriate, the model dives headfirst into her collection of vintage animal hide. In doing so, Bieber returns to her most authentic form, leveling-up her fashion strength tenfold, like Super Mario.

Bieber has spent the last several weeks dedicating herself to this concept, growing more stylish with each outing. She's worn several different styles thus far, even expanding her repertoire to include leather dresses. After modeling an off-the-shoulder Mugler number earlier this week at Vogue World, she wore another version for WSJ. Magazine's 2025 Innovator Awards.

The mogul tapped her favorite fashion brand for the occasion, walking the red carpet in yet another Saint Laurent design. She wore a tube top and pencil skirt combo that fit Bieber like a glove. The bodice featured all the trappings of her favorite leather jackets, boasting zippers down the front and a hip pocket, with a belted waist.

Instead of long sleeves, however, Bieber's look was strapless adding a palpable dose of sex appeal. Her stylist Danni Michelle then finished the sultry look with black tights and a pair of ultra-pointy white pumps.

Hailey Bieber wore a leather jacket-inspired tube top for the 2025 Innovator Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After walking the red carpet, the Rhode founder was presented with the 2025 Beauty Innovator Award. She stood alongside celebrity guests, such as Billie Eilish, who delivered a powerful speech to the billionaires in the room, while accepting her Music Innovator Award.

She accepted a trophy, alongside stars like Billie Eilish. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Naturally, Bieber's choice outerwear also made an appearance. She topped the all-leather look with an oversize moto iteration.

She topped the look with a matching moto jacket. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leather jacket final boss: defeated.

