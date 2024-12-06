I'm Finding All My Winter Boots in the Sale Section

Winter poses a tricky problem when it comes to footwear. You need a pair that won't have you sliding on slippery streets, can withstand frigid temps, and also falls in line with your personal style. It's usually why boots are the quintessential winter shoe—they check all the boxes. I can throw on classic ankle boots with a wintery sweater dress for the office or a knee-high style and a skirt and sweater pairing for a date night, and I won't have to compromise function or my outfit. For that reason, I'm hoping to add a few more trendy boot styles to my growing collection this season—and there are tons to uncover in the sale section.

I have my eye on plenty of different winter 2025 shoe trends. For starters, suede has stolen my heart like the rest of the fashion crowd, so I need at least one pair in my closet. Other standouts include elevated kitten heels, daring animal print pairs, and slouchy, scrunched-up styles I spotted on the fall 2024 runways. Thankfully, these trendy shoes don't call for a huge investment—I found plenty of boots on sale at my favorite retailers, all for under $300.

Below, I've rounded up the 17 boots to step up the winter footwear game from designers I've been eyeing, like Ugg, Sam Edelman, Tory Burch, and Vince Camuto.

Marc Fisher LTD Iggy Kitten Heel Booties (Were $179) $125 at Nordstrom Block heels are so 2023. For 2024, the fashion set has moved on to kitten-heel boots like these, for a more elevated look, and I'm here for it.

MICHAEL Michael Kors Crosby Moto 40MM Leather Boots (Were $295) $207 at Saks Fifth Avenue Take after Paris Fashion Week attendees and get yourself a pair of moto boots like these. Go a step further and pair yours with a feminine dress or skirt.

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini New Heights Boots (Were $170) $119 at Ugg Celebrities like J.Lo and Hailey Bieber have made Ugg outfits chic again, so I'm eyeing a pair of the quintessential winter boots myself—specifically this pair for a. little lift.

Aldo Wicoenitall Boots (Were $180) $126 at Aldo These sleek riding boots scream quiet luxury without the price tag. They also happen to be another big boot boot trend from the Fashion Week circuit.

CARVELA Purpose Flared-Heel Suede Ankle Boots (Were $198) $104 at Selfridges These boots are a trend double-hitter—they're 100 percent suede, and they have an adorable kitten heel.

Tory Burch Banana Chelsea Boots (Were $458) $299 at Tory Burch These may be the most gorgeous black ankle boots I've ever laid eyes on. With their luxe leather, slim square toe, and cool sculptural heel, nothing would stop me from wearing these every day.

Steve Madden Brinwood Black Suede Booties (Were $160) $112 at Steve Madden These boots give me Y2K club scene vibes in the best way possible. I'd wear them with my go-to going-out outfit of a mini skirt, blazer, and tights for a more adult feel.

Stradivarius Heeled Western Boots With Stitching in Black (Were $100) $100 at Asos Cowboy boots have become a staple in the fashion zeitgeist of today, and I'm not mad about it. These would be a nice way to switch it up from a plain black pair of knee-highs.

Anthropologie Square-Toe Ankle Boots (Were $200) $140 at Anthropologie These may look like your average pair of ankle boots, but take a closer look—an exaggerated square toe makes them all the cooler.

Banana Republic Italian Leather Over-The-Knee Boots (Were $450) $270 at Banana Republic Thanks to the Fall 2024 runways, thigh-high boots are the new standard boot height, so grab yourself a pair while they're on sale. Better yet, score this luxurious leather pair at 40 percent off.

DV by Dolce Vita Kit Knee High Boots (Were $90) $60 at Nordstrom Rack Finding anything in a trendy suede fabric is a tricky task, but lucky for you, I'm a pro shopper. I'd pair these Western-inspired boots with a maxi sweater dress for an easy winter outfit.

Marc Fisher LTD. Women's Nairine Slouch Cuff Boots (Were $329) $201 at Bloomingdale's The slouchier the better is how I'm approaching this season's boots. This pair gets bonus points for its sexy stiletto heel.

Vince Camuto Vestella Knee High Boots (Were $229) $115 at Vince Camuto The fashion world still hasn't gotten over its love of red just yet, as winter's top color trends have proven. Give your looks a subtle pop by letting these boots peek out from underneath dresses or jeans.

Sam Edelman Paige Ankle Booties (Were $170) $119 at Sam Edelman The next time you feel like your outfit is missing something, throw on these boots. Not only are animal prints trending for winter, but they will also add some interesting texture.

Sorel Joan of Artic Women's Waterproof Boots (Were $240) $120 at Sorel Snow boots are essential in everyone's closet, and it doesn't get better than Sorels. These babies are waterproof, seam-sealed, and have a rubber sole for extra grip.

Dr. Martens 2976 Leonore Faux Fur Lined Chelsea Boots (Were $180) $153 at Zappos The fashion girls on TikTok say this pair makes for a great choice in winter boots. Judging by the extra-warm lining and lug sole, I'd say they're right.

Everlane The Chelsea Boots (Were $250) $75 at Everlane The Chelsea boot is an age-old silhouette that will never go out of style, so if you don't have a pair in your closet, try this pair on from Everlane. Did I mention they're currently 70 percent off?