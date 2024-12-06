I'm Finding All My Winter Boots in the Sale Section

17 trendy pairs under $300 from Ugg, Tory Burch, Sam Edelman, and more.

Brooke Knappenberger
Winter poses a tricky problem when it comes to footwear. You need a pair that won't have you sliding on slippery streets, can withstand frigid temps, and also falls in line with your personal style. It's usually why boots are the quintessential winter shoe—they check all the boxes. I can throw on classic ankle boots with a wintery sweater dress for the office or a knee-high style and a skirt and sweater pairing for a date night, and I won't have to compromise function or my outfit. For that reason, I'm hoping to add a few more trendy boot styles to my growing collection this season—and there are tons to uncover in the sale section.

I have my eye on plenty of different winter 2025 shoe trends. For starters, suede has stolen my heart like the rest of the fashion crowd, so I need at least one pair in my closet. Other standouts include elevated kitten heels, daring animal print pairs, and slouchy, scrunched-up styles I spotted on the fall 2024 runways. Thankfully, these trendy shoes don't call for a huge investment—I found plenty of boots on sale at my favorite retailers, all for under $300.

Below, I've rounded up the 17 boots to step up the winter footwear game from designers I've been eyeing, like Ugg, Sam Edelman, Tory Burch, and Vince Camuto.

Iggy Kitten Heel Bootie
Marc Fisher LTD Iggy Kitten Heel Booties (Were $179)

Block heels are so 2023. For 2024, the fashion set has moved on to kitten-heel boots like these, for a more elevated look, and I'm here for it. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

MICHAEL Michael Kors Crosby Moto 40MM Leather Boots (Were $295)

MICHAEL Michael Kors Crosby Moto 40MM Leather Boots (Were $295)

Take after Paris Fashion Week attendees and get yourself a pair of moto boots like these. Go a step further and pair yours with a feminine dress or skirt. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini New Heights Boots (Were $170)
Ugg Classic Ultra Mini New Heights Boots (Were $170)

Celebrities like J.Lo and Hailey Bieber have made Ugg outfits chic again, so I'm eyeing a pair of the quintessential winter boots myself—specifically this pair for a. little lift. Save even more with one of our Ugg promo codes.

Aldo Wicoenitall Boots (Were $180)

Aldo Wicoenitall Boots (Were $180)

These sleek riding boots scream quiet luxury without the price tag. They also happen to be another big boot boot trend from the Fashion Week circuit. Save even more with one of our Aldo promo codes.

CARVELA Purpose Flared-Heel Suede Ankle Boots (Were $198)

CARVELA Purpose Flared-Heel Suede Ankle Boots (Were $198)

These boots are a trend double-hitter—they're 100 percent suede, and they have an adorable kitten heel. Save even more with one of our Selfridges promo codes.

Tory Burch Banana Chelsea Boots (Were $458)

Tory Burch Banana Chelsea Boots (Were $458)

These may be the most gorgeous black ankle boots I've ever laid eyes on. With their luxe leather, slim square toe, and cool sculptural heel, nothing would stop me from wearing these every day. Save even more with one of our Tory Burch promo codes.

Steve Madden Brinwood Black Suede Booties (Were $160)

Steve Madden Brinwood Black Suede Booties (Were $160)

These boots give me Y2K club scene vibes in the best way possible. I'd wear them with my go-to going-out outfit of a mini skirt, blazer, and tights for a more adult feel. Save even more with one of our Steve Madden promo codes.

Stradivarius Heeled Western Boot With Stitching in Black
Stradivarius Heeled Western Boots With Stitching in Black (Were $100)

Cowboy boots have become a staple in the fashion zeitgeist of today, and I'm not mad about it. These would be a nice way to switch it up from a plain black pair of knee-highs. Save even more with one of our Asos promo codes.

Anthropologie Square-Toe Ankle Boots (Were $200)

Anthropologie Square-Toe Ankle Boots (Were $200)

These may look like your average pair of ankle boots, but take a closer look—an exaggerated square toe makes them all the cooler. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.

Banana Republic Italian Leather Over-The-Knee Boot (Were $450)

Banana Republic Italian Leather Over-The-Knee Boots (Were $450)

Thanks to the Fall 2024 runways, thigh-high boots are the new standard boot height, so grab yourself a pair while they're on sale. Better yet, score this luxurious leather pair at 40 percent off. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.

DV by Dolce Vita Kit Knee High Boots (Were $90)

DV by Dolce Vita Kit Knee High Boots (Were $90)

Finding anything in a trendy suede fabric is a tricky task, but lucky for you, I'm a pro shopper. I'd pair these Western-inspired boots with a maxi sweater dress for an easy winter outfit. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom rack promo codes.

Marc Fisher LTD. Women's Nairine Slouch Cuff Boots (Were $329)

Marc Fisher LTD. Women's Nairine Slouch Cuff Boots (Were $329)

The slouchier the better is how I'm approaching this season's boots. This pair gets bonus points for its sexy stiletto heel. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.

Vince Camuto Vestella Knee High Boots (Were $229)

Vince Camuto Vestella Knee High Boots (Were $229)

The fashion world still hasn't gotten over its love of red just yet, as winter's top color trends have proven. Give your looks a subtle pop by letting these boots peek out from underneath dresses or jeans. Save even more with one of our Vince Camuto promo codes.

Sam Edelman Paige Ankle Bootie (Were $170)

Sam Edelman Paige Ankle Booties (Were $170)

The next time you feel like your outfit is missing something, throw on these boots. Not only are animal prints trending for winter, but they will also add some interesting texture. Save even more with one of our Sam Edelman promo codes.

Sorel Joan of Artic Women's Waterproof Boots (Were $240)

Sorel Joan of Artic Women's Waterproof Boots (Were $240)

Snow boots are essential in everyone's closet, and it doesn't get better than Sorels. These babies are waterproof, seam-sealed, and have a rubber sole for extra grip. Save even more with one of our Sorrel promo codes.

Dr. Martens 2976 Leonore Faux Fur Lined Chelsea Boots (Were $180)

Dr. Martens 2976 Leonore Faux Fur Lined Chelsea Boots (Were $180)

The fashion girls on TikTok say this pair makes for a great choice in winter boots. Judging by the extra-warm lining and lug sole, I'd say they're right. Save even more with one of our Zappos promo codes.

Everlane The Chelsea Boots (Were $250)

Everlane The Chelsea Boots (Were $250)

The Chelsea boot is an age-old silhouette that will never go out of style, so if you don't have a pair in your closet, try this pair on from Everlane. Did I mention they're currently 70 percent off? Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

