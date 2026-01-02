To know me is to know my love of a great sale. Nothing compares to the thrill of spotting a stunning fashion piece at a major discount. So I’m ringing in the new year in the best way possible: by shopping Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.

The sale may have kicked off back in December, but that doesn’t mean the best deals are all picked over. In fact, Nordstrom’s new markdowns are some of the very best finds I’ve seen since the sale started. I’m eyeing winter essentials like cashmere sweaters, coats, jackets, and cozy finds like sweatshirts and sweatpants. I also spotted plenty of on-sale boots I’d like to add to my collection. Essentially, I’m refreshing all of my winter outfits in one fell swoop.

Ahead, I’ve curated a must-see list of chic essentials to start your year on a high note. A fair warning: The Half-Yearly Sale ends on January 5, so act fast if you want to score your favorite finds at up to 60 percent off.