Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Ending Soon—23 Chic Winter Essentials to Quickly Grab
From coats and boots to cashmere sweaters and sweatpants.
To know me is to know my love of a great sale. Nothing compares to the thrill of spotting a stunning fashion piece at a major discount. So I’m ringing in the new year in the best way possible: by shopping Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.
The sale may have kicked off back in December, but that doesn’t mean the best deals are all picked over. In fact, Nordstrom’s new markdowns are some of the very best finds I’ve seen since the sale started. I’m eyeing winter essentials like cashmere sweaters, coats, jackets, and cozy finds like sweatshirts and sweatpants. I also spotted plenty of on-sale boots I’d like to add to my collection. Essentially, I’m refreshing all of my winter outfits in one fell swoop.
Ahead, I’ve curated a must-see list of chic essentials to start your year on a high note. A fair warning: The Half-Yearly Sale ends on January 5, so act fast if you want to score your favorite finds at up to 60 percent off.
These chocolate brown boots scream “rich.”
This trendy collarless jacket is just what your winter work wardrobe needs.
Your casual outfits will feel a lot more elevated with this cashmere hoodie in your rotation.
This cashmere sweater boasts nearly all five-star reviews, so you know it’s good.
I’d layer this knit over a white T-shirt for an It girl-approved look.
Uggs are simply the best winter shoes, and you can’t convince me otherwise.
Take your pick of this sweater in over 25 trending winter colors and neutrals.
Throw on this fringe coat for an easy take on one of winter’s biggest trends.
Treat yourself to a chic pair of slippers for winter.
I would've never guessed this rich-looking sweater was just $49.
