20 On-Sale Cashmere Knits at Nordstrom I Wanted to Gatekeep, but Couldn’t

I have a pretty robust knitwear collection as is, but I will always make room for more cashmere. Simply put, nothing else compares to it in terms of warmth and style. So, now that Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is officially here, I've decided to treat myself to luxurious new cashmere finds that won't break my budget.

You'll be shocked to see just how much is currently on sale at the retailer. There are plenty of classic crewneck knits in every trending winter color, plus V-necks and vests to layer endlessly. I'm also eyeing yet another black turtleneck (you can never have too many!) and the coziest cashmere scarf to style with my travel outfits.

The cashmere finds at Nordstrom are so good, I almost kept them to myself. However, everyone deserves the elevated coziness a great cashmere sweater can bring. Without further ado, I'm sharing the very best discounted cashmere finds from Nordstrom, below—all for under $200, might I add.