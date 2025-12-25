I Rounded Up Every Worth-It Designer Find Under $1,000 in Nordstrom’s Sale—Here’s What I Found
For the most stylish person in your life (i.e., you).
Okay, so your bank account somehow survived this year's round of Black Friday sales and your holiday shopping list. It sounds, to me at least, like you could use a little end-of-year pick-me-up. Enter: the discounted designer finds in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale.
To end 2025 on a stylish note, the retailer is marking down some of its best inventory. The sale kicked off on December 19, leaving dozens of designer bags, shoes, and more at up to 60 percent off. The sale will continue through January 5, bringing discounted luxury gifts right to your front door.
Now that you've got all the details, it's time for some shopping. Peruse the best sale items from brands like Coach, Mansur Gavriel, JW Anderson, and Toteme—and everything I found costs less than $1,000 after the discounts.
Shop The Best Designer Deals in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
In honor of the holiday season, Mansur Gavriel has given fans the ultimate gift: their best Helios colorway (read: leopard print pony hair) at 30 percent off.
All the chic girls wear Toteme. You'll soon be one of them, because these high-rise jeans are truly a must-buy.
A genuine leather Givenchy bag for under $1,000? It's truly a Christmas miracle.
This editor-favorite laptop bag never goes on sale, but you can snag it for less at Nordstrom right now.
Velvet ballet flats are my dream alternative to party-ready heels.
Fashion Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla owns (and adores) this blazer.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.