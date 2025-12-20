I Can't Believe These Rich-Looking Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Finds Cost Less Than $100

From cashmere sweaters to boots.

Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News
fashion week attendee wearing sunglasses, long faux fur coat, jeans, black boots, and yellow bag
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I come bearing great news: Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale has officially arrived! Each year, just when the holiday shopping fatigue starts to hit, Nordstrom swoops in with a sale of epic proportions. I took a peek at the selection, and I was most impressed by the number of chic under-$100 finds—so much so that I now have a full online shopping cart.

When I say everything is included in Nordstrom's sale, I mean it. Winter fashion trends like fleece jackets and funnel necklines caught my eye. There are also seasonal must-haves like perfected cashmere sweaters, boots, and cozy Uggs on sale, so I have no excuse not to keep my winter capsule wardrobe in tip-top shape.

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale may run until January, but I'm willing to bet the best items will sell out within days. I can practically guarantee that the affordable picks below will be the first to go, so don't wait before scoring your favorites.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.