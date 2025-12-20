I Can't Believe These Rich-Looking Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Finds Cost Less Than $100
From cashmere sweaters to boots.
I come bearing great news: Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale has officially arrived! Each year, just when the holiday shopping fatigue starts to hit, Nordstrom swoops in with a sale of epic proportions. I took a peek at the selection, and I was most impressed by the number of chic under-$100 finds—so much so that I now have a full online shopping cart.
When I say everything is included in Nordstrom's sale, I mean it. Winter fashion trends like fleece jackets and funnel necklines caught my eye. There are also seasonal must-haves like perfected cashmere sweaters, boots, and cozy Uggs on sale, so I have no excuse not to keep my winter capsule wardrobe in tip-top shape.
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale may run until January, but I'm willing to bet the best items will sell out within days. I can practically guarantee that the affordable picks below will be the first to go, so don't wait before scoring your favorites.
Make like the fashion girls do and layer a white T-shirt underneath this sweater for a cozy, chic look.
You can never have too many cashmere sweaters, especially when they're under $100.
I'm shocked to see chic suede boots marked down by so much.
A simple pair of black boots like these will go far in your winter wardrobe.
Your flight outfit will be instantly upgraded with this luxe cashmere scarf around your neck.
If you want a cooler sweatshirt, opt for a funnel-neck version.
Brown sneakers are the way to go if you want to look like an It girl.
In case you don't have an outfit for New Year's Eve yet, I found this.
If Hailey Bieber loves New Balance sneakers, then so do I.
Leggings are the backbone of my weekend wardrobe, so I'm always looking to refresh my collection.
Faux fur jackets is the coat trend to look richer this winter.
This leather jacket would be a great option to stay warm in on a night out.
These ballet flats come in so many fun colors and textures, but I'm eyeing this metallic shade.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.