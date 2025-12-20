I come bearing great news: Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale has officially arrived! Each year, just when the holiday shopping fatigue starts to hit, Nordstrom swoops in with a sale of epic proportions. I took a peek at the selection, and I was most impressed by the number of chic under-$100 finds—so much so that I now have a full online shopping cart.

When I say everything is included in Nordstrom's sale, I mean it. Winter fashion trends like fleece jackets and funnel necklines caught my eye. There are also seasonal must-haves like perfected cashmere sweaters, boots, and cozy Uggs on sale, so I have no excuse not to keep my winter capsule wardrobe in tip-top shape.

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale may run until January, but I'm willing to bet the best items will sell out within days. I can practically guarantee that the affordable picks below will be the first to go, so don't wait before scoring your favorites.