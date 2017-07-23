This Supercut from Kim Kardashian and Jaclyn Hill's Makeup Tutorial Is Extremely Awkward

A collaboration between the makeup world's Mother of Contouring Kim Kardashian and one of YouTube's biggest beauty gurus, Jaclyn Hill, should be a match made in makeup heaven, right? Right! And, well, it sort of was — the pair worked together on a "snatched look" tutorial. (Though their respective looks ended up being quite different, go figure.)

But the video, uploaded to Hill's YouTube channel, received some mixed feedback — comments have since been disabled. And a snarky supercut that's since also been uploaded, ~highlighting~ all the awkward moments between Kim and Jaclyn, has received over half as many views as the primary video. It's quite something:

There's the time Kim K. looked bored AF listening to Hill make the case for primer.

There was also the time Kim K. looked slightly irritated when Hill grabbed her makeup to show off for the camera.

The time Kim K. didn't even look when Hill asked her if she could see how white her makeup looks.

And oof, the time Hill interrupted Kim K. mid-sentence.

After noting the social media backlash, Hill responded with a "chit chat" video, citing her nervousness as a reason for her behavior in the collaboration video with Kim K. "I felt like I was overly hyper, and I felt like I was, like, interrupting [Kim] when I saw the footage," she explained. "It bothered me to see me act like that. I'm like, 'Really, Jaclyn? Get it together.'"

Hill also cites the video's editing, for which she claims she had no part in, as a reason for the awkward moments. Presumably, then, Kim's team produced the final cut but, Hill says, "didn't put a lot of things in the video that I wish they would have because we had two hours of footage, and there were so many things that Kim said, the stories that she told, the conversations that we had that I know that my subscribers would have loved to see." And she may well have had to sign an NDA also (or at least the rights to the raw footage), so those fun times are lost forever.

