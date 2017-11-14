Today's Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reads Kanye West's Mean Tweets on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Iconic.

Nov 14, 2017

To celebrate his birthday this year, Jimmy Kimmel rounded up a bunch of celebrities to read mean tweets about him, and the results were instantly iconic—mostly because Kim Kardashian showed up to read a mean tweet from Kanye West.

Here you go, and yes, all-caps are definitely necessary: "JIMMY KIMMEL PUT YOURSELF IN MY SHOES… OH NO THAT MEANS YOU WOULD HAVE GOTTEN TOO MUCH GOOD P**Y IN YOUR LIFE."

Other highlights?

Chris Hemsworth: "Jimmy Kimmel is a comedy god. Like a deformed, lame, hideous god, such as ancient Greece’s Hep…hep.. hepatitis?"

Amy Schumer: "Jimmy Kimmel you still look like a potato. Now you’re just a hairy potato. So you’re extra gross."

And, of course, Jennifer Lawrence, who said this:

