Kim Kardashian Purposefully Didn't Invite Her Surrogate to Her Baby Shower

Kim Kardashian recently had a cherry blossom-filled baby shower to celebrate the impending arrival of her third child—but decided not to invite her surrogate to the event.

"I did not," she said when asked by The Real if an invite had been extended. "I introduced her to my family earlier that day, and you know, I just thought…I don’t know, it was a weird decision to have to make."

Kim added, "Of course I would have wanted her to be there, and be a part of it, but I hadn’t really gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet. I have to figure that out first before they really see, and then if we’re celebrating, you know, her…I just wanted to celebrate kinda the baby.”

Kim also explained that her surrogate initially didn't know she was going to be carrying her baby (imagine finding out that news), but Kim wanted to meet to make sure everyone knew what they were getting into: "What if they weren’t a fan of me or my husband? What if they didn’t want to be carrying our baby? I wanted to give them that choice and be proud and on the same page. I wanted a relationship with her. She was really excited."