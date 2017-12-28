Jennifer Lopez Hosted a Taco Party for All Her Celebrity Friends and We Feel Supremely Left Out

How did you spend Wednesday evening? If the answer is curled in front of Netflix waiting for 2017 to finally end and wondering what it all means, you are not alone. Us too! But not Jennifer Lopez. She was busy hosting a Taco night for her celebrity friends, an event that she chose to wear a sparkling jumpsuit to, because why not.

@JLo looks stunning! A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Dec 27, 2017 at 11:11pm PST

Fortunately for those of use who weren't invited to eat tacos at J.Lo's and Alex Rodriguez's house, Kim Kardashian was in attendance and documented the entire evening. She was also wearing a pink coat that we want to live in forever.

Queens! A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Dec 27, 2017 at 11:27pm PST

Also in attendance? Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Leah Remini. Oh, and a bunch of tacos.

Taco Wednesday 🌮 A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Dec 27, 2017 at 11:28pm PST

beautiful people A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Dec 27, 2017 at 11:23pm PST

Plus, we can't forget about J.Lo and Kim's mothers, who stole the show:

moms A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Dec 27, 2017 at 11:28pm PST

Good note to end 2017 on, yeah?