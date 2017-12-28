Today's Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez Hosted a Taco Party for All Her Celebrity Friends and We Feel Supremely Left Out

Kim Kardashian wore a massive pink fur for the occasion, and frankly life just isn't far.

Instagram
Dec 28, 2017

How did you spend Wednesday evening? If the answer is curled in front of Netflix waiting for 2017 to finally end and wondering what it all means, you are not alone. Us too! But not Jennifer Lopez. She was busy hosting a Taco night for her celebrity friends, an event that she chose to wear a sparkling jumpsuit to, because why not.

@JLo looks stunning!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on

Fortunately for those of use who weren't invited to eat tacos at J.Lo's and Alex Rodriguez's house, Kim Kardashian was in attendance and documented the entire evening. She was also wearing a pink coat that we want to live in forever.

Queens!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on

Also in attendance? Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Leah Remini. Oh, and a bunch of tacos.

Taco Wednesday 🌮

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on

beautiful people

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on

Plus, we can't forget about J.Lo and Kim's mothers, who stole the show:

moms

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on

Good note to end 2017 on, yeah?

