Lorde Pulled a Rihanna and Brought a Flask to the Grammys

Remember last year at the 2017 Grammy Awards when Rihanna showed up with a flask, and was just all....

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Taking a cue from this truly iconic moment, Lorde went ahead and brought a flask of her own to the 2018 Grammy Awards. And yes, Twitter noticed.

lorde at the 60th annual grammy awards holding a flask, oil on canvas pic.twitter.com/j4YqimNgTg — ✵ (@greenIight) January 29, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

My fashion aim is Lorde level: match your flask to your dress — kelsey mckinney (@mckinneykelsey) January 29, 2018

First of all: Amazing. Second of all: She matched her flask to her dress, so even more amazing. In other news, the Album of the Year nominee was notably absent from the performers list during Sunday's award show, and you can find out why right this way.