Kris Jenner Drunkenly Attempting to Do Karaoke Is Giving Us Life

The Kardashians spent Valentine's Day as a family with their nearest and dearest friends, which resulted in a ton of selfies from Kim and Kanye....

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Some very extra decorations....

And, oh yes, footage of Kris Jenner getting super tipsy and singing karaoke—which Khloé Kardashian captured (sorry, Kaptured) and posted on Insta Stories. Please make your life better by watching this.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Honestly, it's almost as amazing as the time Kris Jenner got drunk during a wine tasting—which she somehow let make the final cut of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Truly, idol status.