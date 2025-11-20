Kris Jenner, I will never tire of the short hair inspiration you constantly give us. On November 19, the reality TV star and infamous "momager" was spotted in Beverly Hills, en route to what appears to be one of her many jobs. The mogul was smartly dressed in a gray suit, including a blazer, matching cargo pants, and a black turtleneck. What really gave her that “I have somewhere to be” aesthetic? Her new bixie hairstyle.

Jenner has long loved the classic pixie cut, which has become her signature over the years. Earlier this year, she revealed a hybrid hairstyle combining her pixie and a traditional blunt bob, and since then, she’s been balancing both styles. The style is aptly called a “bixie” (a marriage of the bob and pixie cut) and for this outing, she focused on adding volume. Jenner’s hair was first straightened, then parted deeply to the side, creating the appearance of a short bang.

The rest of her hair was brushed back before the ends were slightly curled up, giving the style that classic ‘90s flip—a timeless hairstyle that is simultaneously very trendy right now. She paired the style with soft, barely-there makeup and a burgundy manicure.

Kris Jenner is seen out and about on November 19, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bixies are perfect for people who want the look a super cropped cut but with a bit more length. There are tons of celebrity inspirations out there right now (Sarah Paulson and Emma Stone, to name a few other Hollywood A-listers), but to be honest, bixies can suit pretty much anyone, so long as you go to a professional hairstylist to get the look. (This isn’t a project that you want to DIY, trust me.) That said, styling your bixie every day is another task altogether, but I know just the products you’ll want to keep on hand to keep your hair in top shape.

