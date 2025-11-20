Kris Jenner’s Bixie Haircut Is Giving Me All the Inspiration I Need to Go Shorter for Winer
Short and sweet.
Kris Jenner, I will never tire of the short hair inspiration you constantly give us. On November 19, the reality TV star and infamous "momager" was spotted in Beverly Hills, en route to what appears to be one of her many jobs. The mogul was smartly dressed in a gray suit, including a blazer, matching cargo pants, and a black turtleneck. What really gave her that “I have somewhere to be” aesthetic? Her new bixie hairstyle.
Jenner has long loved the classic pixie cut, which has become her signature over the years. Earlier this year, she revealed a hybrid hairstyle combining her pixie and a traditional blunt bob, and since then, she’s been balancing both styles. The style is aptly called a “bixie” (a marriage of the bob and pixie cut) and for this outing, she focused on adding volume. Jenner’s hair was first straightened, then parted deeply to the side, creating the appearance of a short bang.
The rest of her hair was brushed back before the ends were slightly curled up, giving the style that classic ‘90s flip—a timeless hairstyle that is simultaneously very trendy right now. She paired the style with soft, barely-there makeup and a burgundy manicure.
Bixies are perfect for people who want the look a super cropped cut but with a bit more length. There are tons of celebrity inspirations out there right now (Sarah Paulson and Emma Stone, to name a few other Hollywood A-listers), but to be honest, bixies can suit pretty much anyone, so long as you go to a professional hairstylist to get the look. (This isn’t a project that you want to DIY, trust me.) That said, styling your bixie every day is another task altogether, but I know just the products you’ll want to keep on hand to keep your hair in top shape.
Before any hot tool touches your hair, heat protectant is a must.
For people with curlier textures, a heat protectant balm is a must.
I love straighteners with larger plates because they cover more surface area in one pass.
For those flips at the ends of Jenner's hair, a curling iron with a clamp is a must-have.
Let's be honest, the nails complete the look. Achieve a similar manicure using this deep red Chanel polish.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.