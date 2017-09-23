A Doctor Told Kim Kardashian She'd Miscarried When Pregnant With North

Kim Kardashian has spoken candidly about her difficult pregnancies and deliveries over her years in the spotlight. Now she's revealed that one of her most horrifying moments was early on during her first pregnancy with North West in November 2012. She reveals in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians' 10th anniversary special (via The Sun and Daily Mail), that a doctor told her that she'd miscarried when pregnant with North.

"At one point I thought I had had a miscarriage," she says in the anniversary special. "I was pretty certain and even a doctor told me there was no heartbeat and said 'You have had a miscarriage.'" Kardashian was told she'd have to come back to have surgery to remove the fetus: "It was around Thanksgiving, and it was the worst Thanksgiving ever."

Kim Kardashian on November 19, 2012.

But during that follow-up appointment, the doctor found the baby was still there after all. "I was on the monitor and he [the doctor] was like: There's a heartbeat!"

Kardashian welcomed North in June 2013, and has since given birth to one more child, son Saint West, in December 2015. She's reportedly expecting her third child now via surrogate.

