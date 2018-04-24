Kim Kardashian Posts Her Nudest Photo Yet

Kim Kardashian has a lot of hair—like, so much hair that she's even written in her will what her family should do with it if she dies. But despite having a full head of shiny waves, there's one place she's completely hair-free: her vagina (or if we want to be technical here, her vulva).

Yup, I know this because today Kim K posted on her Instagram story what's likely her most-naked selfie yet—a snapshot of her clean-shaven crotch. Evidence, below.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

The woman is not shy about showing off her amazing body, but this seems to be the first time she has shown of this much of her front side.

Kim just announced that her newest fragrance, KKW Body, launching April 30, will come in a bottle inspired by the shape of her body. It's obvious the photos are a promotional tool for the fragrance.

Who knows whether Kim waxes, shaves, or opts for laser—and how many women will do the same as a result of these images. But we're here to say, if you prefer a full-bush, there's no shame in that game either.