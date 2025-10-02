Jennifer Aniston Just Gave Me Her Number One Tip for Promoting Hair Growth

Beauty routines are integral to getting In The Mood —not for any other person, but for you. Here, get a glimpse into the products, habits, and mantras that help powerhouse women slip into the sexiest version of themselves.

It’s a fact: Jennifer Aniston has great hair. She also has a really great haircare line called LolaVie. And it’s not just one of my top three favorite celebrity beauty brands (right next to Haus Labs and Victoria Beckham Beauty), but one of my favorite hair brands of all time. The Glossing Detangler is a staple in my shower, the just-launched Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner are perfect for fine hair (and smell delicious), and I refuse to leave the country without a travel-size pack in my carry-on. So naturally, I had to tell Aniston all of this when we hopped on Zoom the other week.

But our conversation wasn’t just about hair. The Morning Show actress told me about her foot care routine (yes, she has one), the morning meditation she swears by, her number one piece of beauty advice, and, most importantly, teased the elusive signature scent she’s worn for nearly 30 years. To get the full breakdown on how Aniston gets In the Mood, read ahead.

I tell myself that today is going to be a beautiful and great day. I just launch into the gratitude of waking up and believing that I’m divinely guided.

Honestly, I’m a quick-in-and-out. I’ve mastered the five-minute shower. But once a week I give myself a spa day shower. I use my LolaVie Scalp Scrub to really clean up all the residue and buildup from the week. It unclogs the follicles and gets my hair ready for growth. I’ll apply a Restorative Mask and let it sit for 20 to 30 minutes while it’s hot and steamy. I like to do a little meditation in there, too. I don’t do music, but I might listen to a podcast like The Smart Guys, Mel Robbins, or Dax Shepard. Then I’ll go on to my shampoo, conditioner, and Glossing Detangler.

When I’m having my spa day shower, I also do a good foot peel with one of those foot things—it’s not a pumice stone. It’s like a nail file for your heel. I have to have smooth heels.

I’ve worn the same fragrance for 30 years. It’s a combination of a few different oils, and no one can recreate it; it’s very signature to me. It’s a combination of floral and clean.

Great, beautiful, dewy skin. A red, almost sunburn-looking cheek. Earthy-colored shadows. Mascara. And a good lip. I have it down to a science—only takes me 15 or 20 minutes tops.

I’ve watched Chris McMillan and Kelsie Gigandet blow-dry my hair for so long, that now I kind of just mimic what they do. Not to brag, but I’ve gotten pretty good at it, to be honest. It also keeps my arms—in addition to P-Volve—toned.

Sexy plans or no sexy plans, it’s going to be a light, natural pink.

I always wash my face, no matter what. That’s my number one piece of advice: grab that headband, get your cleanser, wash your face, do your serum, and then off you go. There was a period in my 20s and even in my 30s where I would sort of be like, eh, I’ll do it in the morning. I started to realize that I just felt so crappy the next day.

Just collecting more and more wisdom, caring less about what people think and say, and not sweating the small stuff. I’m looking forward to enjoying time with my friends and not being such a workaholic.

Sleep and hydration. Those are my two good ones. I wish I had listened more about sunscreen, but you live and you learn.

