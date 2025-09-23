Scarlett Johansson is taking some beauty inspiration from this year’s Emmys red carpet. On Sept. 22, the actress was seen in New York City before appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She welcomed the first official day of fall dressed in all black and sporting a sultry makeup look that got me even more excited for the upcoming cold weather.

Johansson paired a strapless black dress with a deep brick red lip color, which added the perfect pop of color to her neutral palette. She used a similar shade as blush on her cheeks, keeping the rest of her makeup subtle but cohesive with simple lashes and neat brows. Her hair was straightened and styled with a simple middle part, and her white manicure was the finishing touch to the look.

Scarlett Johansson is seen on September 22, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red lips were a major trend at the 2025 Emmys, with many celebrities sporting particularly grungy versions of the shade. Jenna Ortega wore a deep brick hue, pairing it with a bejeweled top and cool-toned smoky eyeshadow. Selena Gomez donned a sheer orange-toned red with her floor-length gown, while Chloë Sevigny chose a warm, yellow-toned version that perfectly complemented her blonde hair.

The shade’s popularity will likely continue to increase as we welcome the colder weather in places like New York City, but I’m a strong believer in finding the red lipstick that complements your specific skin tone and undertones. Plus, not all lipsticks are created equally, so you might want one that blurs lip lines, provides hydration, or is completely matte and long-wearing. I’m years into my love of red lipstick at this point, so keep reading for the ones worth adding to your fall makeup collection (and that can give you a ScarJo-worthy pout).

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors