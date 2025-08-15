At this rate, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will feature Coach in the end-credits cast list. Since the sequel began filming in late June, the New York label has been featured prominently twice in Anne Hathaway's wardrobe as Andy Sachs. On August 14, her co-star, Emily Blunt, boarded the bandwagon: not with a viral bag, but a custom sweater.

Blunt's character, Emily Charlton, has been spotted far less than Hathaway, so her style arc remains somewhat of a mystery. However, her endorsement of the Coach renaissance proves she's up with the times. In between takes, Blunt was papped in a striped intarsia sweater, featuring a hand-knit Big Apple in the center. Is the Londoner trying to fit into New York's street style scene? A black button-down peeked out from underneath a chainlink tie in silver to match Emily's jewels.

At first, I had to do a double take: I didn't recognize Emily without her signature red hair. A bold red lip and monogrammed Dior sunglasses also helped conceal her identity. Though, custom Coach and a leather mini skirt isn't exactly an average New Yorker's uniform.

Emily Blunt looks every bit a tourist in The Devil Wears Prada 2. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A few hours later, Blunt exited her trailer in the same Coach long-sleeve. This time, she swapped the mini skirt for crimson red trousers straight out of Jennifer Lawrence's closet. Her ankle boots also disappeared, making way for chunky white sneakers—presumably the Axel Arigato trainers Blunt wore on set in July. She's certainly no Miranda Priestly, but her Prada shoulder bag felt right up the ferocious editor-in-chief's alley.

A few hours later, Emily swapped her mini skirt for matching trousers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coach made its The Devil Wears Prada 2 debut on Andy Sachs's shoulder in late July. Hathaway proved she's in on Coach's comeback with a vintage Metropolitan Briefcase. The top-flap, leather buckled messenger initially released in 1987, but in the 2025 sequel, it resurfaced as Andy's laptop bag. The beloved brand recently revived Hathaway's exact style, re-listing it for $895.

Last month, Anne Hathaway went viral for sporting a vintage Coach bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Andy and Emily's approval, I wouldn't be surprised if Miranda tries Bella Hadid's Brooklyn Bag next.

