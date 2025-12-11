After Searching High and Low, I Found the Season's Chicest Gifts at Diptyque
The older I get, the more I appreciate the finer things in life. Don't get me wrong—I love an affordable fragrance as much as the next girl, but there's something about seeing my vanity covered in little luxuries that makes my heart soar. That's why I'll be giving (and keeping!) plenty of Diptqyue gifts this holiday season.
Like most French fragrance brands, Diptyque is as chic as can be. It exudes the kind of quiet luxury aesthetic I strive for in both my home's signature scent and olfactory personality. So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Diptyque's candles and perfumes are at the top of my wishlist. Diptyque's 2025 holiday collection and the rest of its offerings are also my one-stop shop for the chicest gifts.
If you're still in holiday shopping mode, I've rounded up all of the Diptyque gifts I'm coveting this season. From body care and home goods to luxury candles, the gifts below are just waiting to be unwrapped and cherished. There's a chic Diptyque gift at every budget, too, with several of my picks ringing in at under $100.
If they swear by a fake Christmas tree every year, this wax oval is just what they need to up the festive spirit. They can use it as an ornament to replicate the scent of a real tree, or they can hang it on their dressers, closets, or door handles for a holiday scent anywhere.
Sadly, Diptqyue's holiday Pine candle is sold out, but don't fret—the pine-scented room spray is equally as luxurious. This gold-flecked bottle contains the scent of a magical winter forest, which your giftee can customize to be as light or intense as they want with every spray.
Luxurious hand cream is always an appreciated gift. This lotion is designed to soothe, soften, and protect dry hands, especially those exposed to the elements for too long. It's beautifully scented, too, with sweet almond, petitgrain, and cedar.
Luxury hand soap, on the other hand, is a criminally underrated gift—with how often we wash our hands, why shouldn't we use a top-notch formula? This pick is certainly that, with skin-softening ingredients and a soft floral fragrance.
I can't get over how chic this candle's vessel is—it would look incredible in any fashion girl's home. Aside from this candle's stylish look, its berry scent instantly brightens and elevates any room.
Perfume is a personal preference, but you would be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't like this skin scent. Musk is at the heart of this fragrance, along with iris and pink pepper, so you can expect a fresh, clean scent that works for any occasion.
If she's a fragrance fan, she'll be over the moon to receive this solid perfume. Sure, the packaging is incredibly chic, but being able to carry her favorite fragrance wherever she goes will be a game-changer for her.
I'm coveting a lot of candles at the moment, but this one is at the top of my wishlist. It fills the room with the fresh scent of my favorite flowers (aka roses), not to mention its pink porcelain vessel is simply adorable.
The only thing better than one Diptqyue perfume is five. Give her the gift of a chic fragrance wardrobe with this gift set of five perfumes, which covers every kind of scent preference. They're just the right size to toss in her purse or carry-on, too.
This candle gift set is the perfect introduction to the luxurious world of Diptyque. Each scent—Berries, Fig Tree, and Roses—is a cult-favorite, so your giftee will get to experience the very best home fragrance Diptqyue has to offer.
You can make their commute a little more bearable by bringing the Diptyque world along with them for the ride. There's plenty of scents to choose from, but I'll always recommend the light and happy berries fragrance. Consider this car diffuser for anyone on your list who feels impossible to shop for.
Did you know Diptyque makes body care, and ridiculously luxe body care at that? This luxury body wash will level up their shower with its fig scent and its silky gel-to-foam formula.
