Presenting: Nordstrom's Chicest Fashion and Beauty Gifts for Under $100
32 editor-approved picks anyone would love to unwrap.
'Tis the season for holiday gifting! If you're anything like me, a lot of time and energy go into each present you wrap for a loved one. Additionally, you may have a shopping list a mile long, complete with names you need to check off. That's why I'm making it easy for you and your budget with this list of the best fashion and beauty gifts at Nordstrom—all for $100 and under.
From fall fashion trends and basics to luxury beauty finds, I consider Nordstrom my one-stop shop for, well, just about everything. That's why it was the first retailer I thought of when I got the itch to go gift shopping. There's something for everyone on your list, whether they're a sneakerhead, skincare fanatic, or jet-setter. What's more, plenty of the best Nordstrom gifts are actually affordable.
Because the gifting season is my version of the Super Bowl, I took the liberty of rounding up elegant fashion and beauty gifts from Nordstrom that anyone would be happy to unwrap. With luxe picks from editor-approved brands like Ugg, La Mer, Tory Burch, YSL Beauty, and more, no one will know that you didn't splurge on these under-$100 gifts.
Fashion Gifts at Nordstrom
PJ Salvage makes the cutest pajamas—this pair comes in fun holiday prints, too.
These fruity bag charms are as functional as they are cute.
Anyone will appreciate a great pair of leggings with pockets.
A loungewear set you won't mind stepping out of the house in is one worth having.
This is a sweater your recipient will turn to time and time again.
There's no such thing as too many chic sweatshirts.
I would wear this bracelet every single day if I got to unwrap it.
Beauty Gifts at Nordstrom
With impressive throws and chic vessels, Diptyque's candles are pure luxury. Treat your recipient with this gift set from Diptyque's just-launched Holiday Collection. It includes three of the brand's best-selling scents, so they can light up a different candle for every kind of mood.
The coolest girls I know are swapping their claw clips for French hair pins. Make her feel instantly cooler by throwing this pin in her stocking.
If I had to narrow down my extensive lippie collection to just two picks, it would be the two included in this set. You get a luxe tinted lip balm in a universally flattering nude shade, plus the viral Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick (my absolute favorite).
Bobbi Brown's eyeshadow sticks will forever be my favorite eyeshadows. Period. Considering one shade will run you $36, and this set includes four(!), it's a steal of a deal.
L'Occitane's hand creams are unmatched in terms of formula and scents. They would make great stocking stuffers or as a luxe treat-yourself gift.
Beauty girls know that this gorgeous palette is well worth the splurge. It includes three blushes, finishing powder, and a bronzer for a full face of glow.
Level up their body care routine with this all-in-one set. It includes Osea's best-selling body oil, plus a luxe body wash, body lotion, and scrub. With this set in their routine, they'll achieve baby-soft skin, guaranteed.
It's not every day you can score La Mer for under $100. Any skincare lover will be ecstatic to unwrap this gift set—it includes the brand's iconic Crème de la Mer, along with a moisturizing toner, barrier-repair serum, and facial oil for plump, bright, and glowing skin.
I don't know about you, but I get so annoyed when I have to buy deodorant—that's why I'm putting this set at the top of my wishlist. It girls love Salt & Stone scents, and its deodorants are peak luxury.
If you really want to treat the fragrance fan in your life, you'll give them this Tom Ford fragrance set. There's two luxurious fragrances for every season—a rich and warm oud scent for the colder months, and a lovely citrus perfume for spring and summer.
Ask any beauty editor, and they will likely tell you RŌZ is one of their favorite haircare brands ever. See what all of the hype is about with this set of shampoo, conditioner, hair serum, and styling oil. It's perfect for haircare fans and frequent travelers alike.
I have a large blush collection in my makeup bag, but Armani's liquid blush is the one I use every single day. Just a few dabs are all I need for a natural flush, but I can easily build up the pigment if I want a more dramatic look. They're blendable enough, too, that I can just use my finger.
Whether they prefer body mists or are big gourmand fans, this set will be a huge hit. I'm personally obsessed with all three scents—I wear Vanilla Smoke when I want to feel like an It girl, Heavy Cream when I'm in the mood for something sweet, and Vanilla Skin for cozy vibes.
Whenever I need a moment of self-care, I like to throw on eye patches, and these are the best of the best. They feel heavenly on the under-eyes, and instantly depuff and brighten dark spots. The cute little wallet is a fun bonus, too.
