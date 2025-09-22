We want your monthly horoscope to be On the Nose —literally. At the start of every astrological season, Aliza Kelly, celebrity astrologer and host of "Horoscope Weekly" podcast, will break down what the world has in store—and which scent is written in your stars.

We barely made it through eclipse season, but somehow, we’ve reached the other side. After weeks of emotional whiplash, spiritual exfoliation, and cosmically ordained plot twists, Libra season arrives right in the nick of time. Finally! A vibe shift. The drama hasn’t disappeared entirely, but the energy is changing. Now, it’s time to integrate everything we learned over the past few weeks as we bring alignment, harmony, and connection back into our lives. Phew.

On September 22, the Sun enters Libra, marking the Autumn Equinox and rebalancing the scales—both literally and energetically. With equal parts day and night, we’re halfway through the zodiacal year, and this midpoint asks us to pause, check in, and reorient toward equilibrium. Libra energy is chic, diplomatic, and irresistibly magnetic—but don’t let the beauty distract you from the power. Libra teaches us how to vision board our lives: how to curate, edit, and style our experiences in a way that feels emotionally rich and deeply connected.

Also on September 22, Mars moves into Scorpio (its home base), adding a layer of emotional depth and quiet intensity beneath all the Libra charm. We’re agreeable, of course, but we’re also plotting and strategizing behind the scenes. Next up, the Full Moon in Aries on October 6 (our first non-eclipse lunation since August!), and we’re finally ready to manifest again. But this Full Moon is more about exhaling than initiating. It’s a moment to shed what no longer fits, especially when it comes to dynamics that feel lopsided, exhausting, or inauthentic.

By the time Venus steps into Libra on October 13, we’re ready to lead with grace, set better boundaries, and reawaken our desire for intimacy. And finally, on October 21, the New Moon in Libra offers a fresh opportunity to reset your relationship to love — romantic, platonic, and most importantly, self.

This season is about remembering how powerful it is to be connected. To be seen. To ask for what you need. And why feeling fabulous as often as possible isn’t about vanity—it’s about magic. As always, I’ve paired each zodiac sign with a fragrance to help you embody the energy of the moment. Let’s get into it.

After an incredibly strange eclipse season (but hey, what else did you expect?), Libra season opens a more electric chapter—one rooted in connection, reciprocity, and unexpected romantic tension. You’re being invited to pause the hustle and tune into the flickers of intimacy that live in glances, gestures, and moments that can’t be rushed. This isn’t about falling head over heels—it’s about feeling again. Miu Miu’s Miutine is your perfect match: a crisp strawberry scent that captures the thrill of early autumn flirtation. It smells like running into your crush between classes, trading glances that linger, and receiving a burnt CD that changes your life. There’s a vintage sweetness to it—youthful, electric, and full of possibility—exactly like this next chapter, if (and only if!) you give it permission to unfold.

Libra season turns your attention to the rhythms of daily life: your rituals, your responsibilities, the little things you do to take care of your body and spirit. But this isn’t about optimizing your life away, and shaming yourself for checking off every single item on your to-do list. This is about refinement. Intentionality. Purpose. Libra season is your opportunity to romanticize the practical and find deep connective value in the way you spend your time and energy. Let Memo Paris x Jean Jullien’s Odéon, The Seine and the Rose be your guide this season. Rose, tonka bean, and patchouli swirl that energizes, inspires, and invites a deeper connection to self. Intimate, indulgent, and slightly surreal — just like you, when you give yourself the time to linger.

Who’s that dashing air sign lighting up the room? It’s you, of course! After a weird journey through eclipse season (don’t worry, it was weird for everyone), the Sun’s movement into Libra brings the pep back into your step. Libra season is playful and supercharged for you, Gemini—a time to lead with your charm, express your weirdest ideas, and chase passion like there’s no tomorrow. Don’t overthink anything! This month is all about reconnecting with pleasure, joy, and the thrill of mischief. Phlur’s Cherry Stem matches that energy perfectly: jammy black cherry, orange brandy, and sugared jasmine anchored by leather and plum. It’s juicy, boozy, just a little dangerous —like falling for a cowboy in Marfa you swore you wouldn’t text back. Go ahead. Send the message. We won’t tell!

After so much change by way of eclipse season, you’re finally ready to return to what feels safe, sacred, and familiar. And for you, Cancer, the Sun’s glide into Libra is about home, chosen family, and the kind of magic that only happens in spaces where you can fully exhale. Orebella’s Eternal Roots is your talisman: a woody-fruity blend of lychee, vetiver, and papyrus that smells like gathering your coven in the forest, twigs in your hair, laughter echoing between the trees. This is your invitation to come back to yourself — and bring your most trusted people with you on this beautiful, intimate adventure back to your core.

You’re buzzing this month, Leo — and not just from your third cup of coffee. Libra season lights up your mind, your calendar, and your social world, filling your days with texts, ideas, flirtations, and the sweet chaos of being in it. You’re moving fast, chasing novelty, and craving the kind of connection that only happens when you’re fully present. Dolce & Gabbana’s My Devotion is the perfect companion for Libra season. Tart pear blossom, sweet vanilla, and mischievous peony swirl together like sour candy and secrets. It smells like running around town with your best friend, laughing too loudly, knowing you’re making memories that will last forever. Say “yes” to the invitation; this season is about reconnecting.

After the emotional whirlwind of eclipse season (which also happened to coincide with your birthday season—yikes!), Libra season brings you back to center, and asks you to redefine what value really means. This isn’t just about your bank account; it’s about standards, priorities, and (most importantly) self-worth. What makes you feel abundant, Virgo? And how can you channel that expansive energy every day? Let Clive Christian’s unisex fragrance, Jump Up and Kiss Me Hedonistic, be your muse for the next few weeks. Blonde amber, mossy woods, and a retro-glam finish that smells like Bond girl luxury and inherited confidence, Jump Up and Kiss Me is elegant but unpretentious. It’s the scent of someone who knows exactly who they are and doesn’t need to prove a thing. Now that’s a vibe worth catching.

Happy solar return, Libra (that’s how astrologers say “happy birthday!”). Autumn equinox means the Sun is officially in your sign, and the energy shift is palpable. For you, this amplifies your natural je ne sais quoi. But this month isn’t just about looking good—it’s about remembering who you are at your core. After the disorientation of eclipse season, you’re reconnecting with your truth, and Henry Rose’s French Exit is the perfect scent of this powerful realignment. Drenched in midnight jasmine and mysterious florals, French Exit boasts a velvet-slick cool that turns heads without trying. It’s giving effortless it-girl, Carrie Bradshaw’s little skip as she crosses the street, and somehow stumbling into the coolest party in town. And, frankly Libra, that’s what your birthday season should be about!

Libra season draws you inward, Scorpio. You’re moving slower now, not because you’re uninspired, but because something sacred is brewing behind the scenes. After the intensity of eclipse season, you’re being called to listen deeply to your instincts, your dreams, your subtle knowings. Aesop’s Above Us, Steorra is your desert spell: frankincense, vanilla, and cardamom that evokes moonlit ceremonies and dust-kissed rituals no one else knows you attend. It’s smoky, secretive, and undeniably magical — just like you. Don’t rush clarity, Scorpio. Trust that breakthroughs will always find you in quiet enchantment.

Libra season reconnects you with your people—and not just your usual crowd. This month is about rediscovering community through art, conversation, collaboration, and a shared sense of possibility. Fresh ideas and bold invitations surround you. Say yes to the gathering, the dinner party, the unexpected “you should really meet my friend.” Lbrty’s Vine Thief matches your energy beautifully: strawberry liqueur, labdanum, and powdered orris with a woodsy finish that smells like a benefit dinner in a converted barn, surrounded by red wine barrels and avant-garde installations. It’s earthy, experimental, and surprisingly refined—just like you when you’re aligned with the right crew. Go where the creative energy is flowing, Sagittarius! That’s where you really shine!

You’re in your element this month, Capricorn: focused, driven, and absolutely ready to claim what you’ve earned. Libra season amplifies your ambition, but in a way that feels authentic, not rushed. You’re being recognized not just for what you do, but for how you lead. People in high-powered positions will be paying close attention to you over the next few weeks, Capricorn, so don’t be afraid to show ‘em what you got. Kilian’s Angels’ Share On the Rocks is the perfect addition to your power suit. Rich cognac, warm cinnamon, and a nutty spice evoke tucking into a sophisticated whiskey bar after closing a major deal. It’s glamorous without being loud, decadent without being flashy. Success, on your terms—with staying power? I’ll definitely cheers to that!

Libra season expands your mind and softens your heart, Aquarius. This month invites you to wander—into new ideas, new places, and new philosophies. You’re craving meaning, depth, and conversations that stretch beyond the surface. Follow that curiosity, wherever it may lead. Le Labo’s Osmanthus 19 Kyoto is the scent of this spiritual-seeker era. Inspired by the sacred city in Japan, frankincense, lavender, and herbaceous wood feels like slipping into a mountain cabin where dinner is warm, the fire is crackling, and the conversations invite life-changing breakthroughs. It’s grounding, nurturing, and quietly expansive. You don’t need to have all the answers — just keep asking questions, Aquarius. You’ll know when it’s time to make your next big move.

There’s a sacred edge to this season, Pisces; a deep, emotional current you can’t quite put into words, but feel in your bones. After being tossed around by the lunar eclipse in your sign, Libra season finds you standing at a threshold, where desire meets fear and transformation is no longer theoretical. You’re walking between worlds now—half here, half somewhere mythic—and you know something is about to shift. You’re right. Change is close. So prepare yourself with Lancôme’s Absolue Forbidden Rose. Gig, musk, and damp leaves underfoot guide you as you descend into your own Persephone story. Absolue Forbidden Rose is wet, earthy, and a little haunted—a scent that mirrors your own mysterious rhythm. Let it guide you through the dark, and trust that the profound metamorphosis you’ve been waiting for is just on the other side. Don’t be afraid to go there, Pisces. You got this.

