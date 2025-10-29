I forgot Ariana Grande is normally a brunette. Really. Truly. For years! Call it the Wicked effect or chalk it up to the fact that the singer-actress-beauty-brand-founder just looks really damn good platinum, but I’ve mentally begun to associate the multi-hyphenate as the living incarnation of Glinda the Good Witch—and as such, a towhead blonde. But leave it to one single Instagram post to shake my brain up a bit.

“It’s good to see me, isn’t it?” Grande captioned her latest Instagram post, which effectively debuted a fresh, new teddy bear brown hair color. The excellent dye job is the handiwork of London-based colorist Francesco De Chiara, as is the styling (peep that deep side part and bouncy blowout). De Chiara went on to say that the new hue signals “a new chapter has begun,” and frankly, I can’t wait to see what said chapter holds. New music, perhaps?

This certainly isn’t the first time Grande has had rich brown hair. Sure, she’s played around with the occasional pink hue, caramel, and even a red (Victorious fans, rise). But it is the first time her hair has been this dark in three years. And there couldn’t be a better time to be brunette. “Soft, rich, multidimensional medium brown is one of the biggest fall hair color trends,” hairstylist Temur Hamilton previously told Marie Claire. “It looks great on almost everyone, and your colorist should be able to create a version of this style that best complements your skin tone and features.”

If you’re considering taking your hair into darker territory like Grande, you’ll need a few supplies on hand to ensure your freshly-colored hair stays shiny and hydrated. Shop my must-have products below.