Joan Smalls is proof: the signature Victoria’s Secret bombshell hairstyle is as long-lasting as it is beautiful. On Oct. 15, the model was seen arriving at the lingerie brand’s afterparty, just hours after walking the runway with her own angel wings. Wearing a very lacy leather dress, Smalls looked every bit the femme fatale of the night, and she couldn’t be more iconic if she tried. Her glam was the perfect finishing touch on her look. So, if you’re searching for sexy Halloween beauty inspiration (or just want to channel your inner It girl), let me break down Smalls’s beauty details for you ahead.

To start, the model's skin was sun-kissed and radiant, no easy feat considering we’re in the thick of fall here in New York City. However, lead makeup artist Pat McGrath executed the vision flawlessly, using products from her eponymous cosmetics brand. Aside from a little black eyeshadow on her lower lash line, the rest of the makeup translated perfectly from runway to after-party. It makes sense, then, why her blowout remained perfectly intact for the festivities. Aside from a bit of extra volume at the front, Smalls' curls were just as bouncy and fluffy as on the runway. The style highlighted her layers and the golden brunette hue of her hair, which only enhanced that fresh-from-vacation vibe she was rocking. An oval-shaped pink manicure completed the look.

Model Joan Smalls attends the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after party at Crane Club on October 15, 2025, in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blowouts are a low-lift, high-impact hairstyle that works for almost any occasion. My favorite part about this styling technique is that it's very easy to maintain throughout the week. This means you don’t have to keep applying heat to your hair to achieve the bounce and volume this hairstyle is known for.

Don’t believe me? Keep reading for the products that will help you get Smalls’s supermodel hair, without requiring the entire Victoria’s Secret hair and makeup team.