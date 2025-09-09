Mother Monster has returned to her ultra-glam era, and I have missed her endlessly. On Sept. 8, Lady Gaga was seen in New York City as she gets ready to take her Mayhem Ball tour up north to Canada. For what looks like a quick errand run in the city, the Grammy winner was dressed all in black, from her platform boots to her mini Kelly bag. Still, I was completely captivated by her hair, which was also perfectly on theme with her outfit.

​To start, the entertainer’s hair was dyed a deep jet black shade, which allowed her gorgeous bone structure to pop. Then, she added a simple middle part to the look, creating face-framing pieces that fell somewhere between bangs and layers. To finish the look, she opted for bone-straight strands, giving her entire outfit a rockstar-chic vibe.

Lady Gaga is seen arriving at "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on September 08, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everything from the color to the long dramatic style of Lady Gaga’s hair is absolute perfection, and it feels like the perfect transition into the autumn and winter season. This latest color comes after the singer’s love affair with a bright blonde hair color just a few weeks ago in August, and after she turned heads just a few months before that in a jellyfish haircut, then a French bob right after. In short, Lady Gaga can single-handedly be a primary source of inspiration for an entire generation of beauty lovers with just a few scrolls on her TikTok page. ​

Since this is one of the singer’s more tame looks, it’s relatively easy to recreate at home. Keep reading for tools and products that will give you mother-approved strands in no time at all.

