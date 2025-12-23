I'm not lying when I say that Khloé Kardashian is the ultimate hair chameleon. Over the years, she's frequently gone back and forth between a number of hairstyles and colors, from a bleached blonde bob to long, wavy brunette hair, but she pulled a completely different hairstyle out of her back pocket this week to kick off holiday party season.

Earlier this week, the reality star and Good American founder shared a series of photos she took alongside Kris and Kylie Jenner at a recent holiday party—and she had a stunning new look. For the party, Kardashian swapped her long brunette waves for a wig cut into a long bob with spiral curls and a divisive Millennial side part.

Kardashian clarified in the caption that the bob is temporary and that she wore the look during a recent photoshoot. She didn't provide any further information about the shoot, but given the outfit and makeup (she wore a checkered blazer dress with metallic blue gloves, chunky gold jewelry, and frosty eyeshadow), I suspect the shoot had an '80s theme.

2025 has been the year of the bob, and while most celebrities have spent the year opting for the blunt bob and the retro flippy bob, the curly bob is also a timeless hairstyle if you want a chic way to enhance your natural curl pattern. With the year coming to a close, now is as good a time as any to give your hair a refresh and go for the bob or lob look to step into the new year with. If you're thinking of rocking a lob similar to Khloé Kardashian's, read ahead to shop some essentials that'll come in handy for styling.