Khloé Kardashian's Curly Lob Is the Perfect Low-Maintenance Holiday Party Look
Bob season never ends.
I'm not lying when I say that Khloé Kardashian is the ultimate hair chameleon. Over the years, she's frequently gone back and forth between a number of hairstyles and colors, from a bleached blonde bob to long, wavy brunette hair, but she pulled a completely different hairstyle out of her back pocket this week to kick off holiday party season.
Earlier this week, the reality star and Good American founder shared a series of photos she took alongside Kris and Kylie Jenner at a recent holiday party—and she had a stunning new look. For the party, Kardashian swapped her long brunette waves for a wig cut into a long bob with spiral curls and a divisive Millennial side part.
Kardashian clarified in the caption that the bob is temporary and that she wore the look during a recent photoshoot. She didn't provide any further information about the shoot, but given the outfit and makeup (she wore a checkered blazer dress with metallic blue gloves, chunky gold jewelry, and frosty eyeshadow), I suspect the shoot had an '80s theme.
A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)
A photo posted by on
2025 has been the year of the bob, and while most celebrities have spent the year opting for the blunt bob and the retro flippy bob, the curly bob is also a timeless hairstyle if you want a chic way to enhance your natural curl pattern. With the year coming to a close, now is as good a time as any to give your hair a refresh and go for the bob or lob look to step into the new year with. If you're thinking of rocking a lob similar to Khloé Kardashian's, read ahead to shop some essentials that'll come in handy for styling.
Give your natural curls some lightweight hold with a soft mousse.
If you need a curl-styling product that'll give a bit more definition, opt for a soft gel. This one won't harden or dry out your hair.
If you're styling wet curls, add a diffuser attachment to your hair dryer—it'll minimize frizz when blow drying.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.