Emily is back to being the most well-dressed menace in Paris, and I am here for it. On August 16, Lily Collins, the lead actress in Netflix’s Emily in Paris, was seen filming for the show in Venice, Italy. For the occasion, she was dressed in a stunning off-the-shoulder floral dress, with a few splashes of eye-catching yet subtle jewelry. Even with all of this, I still couldn’t take my eyes off her cunty little bob, and just like that, I’m convinced it’s time to refresh my haircut for fall.

A stark deviation from the trendy version of the cut that’s currently having a moment (and what places it firmly in cunty territory), Collins’s hair is short enough to be considered a micro bob—a slightly edgy take on the short haircut trend. Always the picture of elegance, Collins’s style remained timeless with a center part, tucked bangs, and an inward flip that framed her face perfectly. Later pictures show she added a fascinator to the look, emphasizing that this is one of her most elegant hairstyles to date—likely worn to a very fancy event (where she's sure to get into a few hijinks).

Lily Collins is seen filming on the set of "Emily In Paris" on August 16, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the real world, bobs have been gaining popularity over the past few years, so it makes sense that a character that is supposed to be tapped into all the latest trends has done the same. A few other celebrities have entered into the era of the bob, most notably Leslie Bibb, the purveyor of the term cunty little bob (alongside her hairstylist, Chris McMillan).

Even Michelle Williams shocked us all when she ditched her signature pixie for a micro bob back in April. Just a few weeks after that, Julia Fox showed off a slicked, flipped version of her own bob at Coachella. In short, if you’ve been thinking of hopping aboard the cunty little bob train, there’s no time like the present.

Should you take the plunge, keep reading to see what you’ll need to have on hand to make sure that your new bob remains in top shape.