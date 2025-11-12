If there's one way for an actress to kiss a longtime character goodbye, it's with a major hair transformation. Remember when Emma Watson bid Hermione Granger so long with a dramatic pixie cut after a decade of playing the Harry Potter heroine? Well, now it's Natalia Dyer's turn. Just under a week since the Stranger Things season 5 premiere on November 6, she turned up in London sporting a platinum blonde ponytail—a far cry from the strawberry-meets-honey blonde hue she wore on the red carpet in Los Angeles.

With the fifth and final season of the long-running show debuting on November 26 (just over nine years since it first aired in 2016), Dyer can finally put Nancy Wheeler to bed once and for all. What will happen to her character? Who's to say, at least until the episodes drop on Netflix and a binge session commences. But I, for one, am living for the actress's ultra blonde makeover.

(L to R): Natalia Dyer seen out promoting the new series of 'Stranger Things' on November 12, 2025 in London, England; Natalia Dyer at the 'Stranger Things' premiere on November 6 in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dyer's character on the show never pushed the beauty boundaries too far, aside from a set of curly bangs that fit the '80s era perfectly. But after nearly ten years of acting on the show, I'm sure she is ready to turn her own beauty look upside down (pun intended), and bleaching her naturally dirty blonde hair is the ideal statement-making move. Is platinum blonde the easiest shade to maintain? Definitely not. It's extremely fragile and prone to discoloration, especially after a few washes. That's why a stellar purple shampoo is a must to keep any yellow or brassy tones at bay, and heat styling should be kept at a minimum to prevent further breakage.

Natalia Dyer seen out promoting the new series of Stranger Things on November 12, 2025 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Obviously Dyer has a full glam team to help her preserve the high-maintenance shade, but in case you're itching to go platinum for the winter, keep scrolling for a few essentials to keep the color bright and brilliant for as long as possible.

Odele Purple Shampoo for Blonde Silver + Grey Hair $11.99 at Ulta Beauty Swap your regular shampoo once a week for this toning option to keep your color brass-free. Gisou Honey Gloss Ceramide Therapy Hydrating Hair Mask $42 at Sephora Repair bleach damage with a weekly moisturizing hair mask. RŌZ Santa Lucia Heat Protectant Styling Hair Oil $45 at Sephora Pull double duty with an oil heat protectant before styling while also smoothing flyaways and treating split ends.