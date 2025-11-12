Natalia Dyer Is Platinum Blonde Just Days After the 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Premiere
No more Nancy Wheeler.
If there's one way for an actress to kiss a longtime character goodbye, it's with a major hair transformation. Remember when Emma Watson bid Hermione Granger so long with a dramatic pixie cut after a decade of playing the Harry Potter heroine? Well, now it's Natalia Dyer's turn. Just under a week since the Stranger Things season 5 premiere on November 6, she turned up in London sporting a platinum blonde ponytail—a far cry from the strawberry-meets-honey blonde hue she wore on the red carpet in Los Angeles.
With the fifth and final season of the long-running show debuting on November 26 (just over nine years since it first aired in 2016), Dyer can finally put Nancy Wheeler to bed once and for all. What will happen to her character? Who's to say, at least until the episodes drop on Netflix and a binge session commences. But I, for one, am living for the actress's ultra blonde makeover.
Dyer's character on the show never pushed the beauty boundaries too far, aside from a set of curly bangs that fit the '80s era perfectly. But after nearly ten years of acting on the show, I'm sure she is ready to turn her own beauty look upside down (pun intended), and bleaching her naturally dirty blonde hair is the ideal statement-making move. Is platinum blonde the easiest shade to maintain? Definitely not. It's extremely fragile and prone to discoloration, especially after a few washes. That's why a stellar purple shampoo is a must to keep any yellow or brassy tones at bay, and heat styling should be kept at a minimum to prevent further breakage.
Obviously Dyer has a full glam team to help her preserve the high-maintenance shade, but in case you're itching to go platinum for the winter, keep scrolling for a few essentials to keep the color bright and brilliant for as long as possible.
Pull double duty with an oil heat protectant before styling while also smoothing flyaways and treating split ends.
Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more. She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.