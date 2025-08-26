Rihanna’s pregnancy beauty looks aren’t letting up, and I’m saving all of them for my future hot mom era. On August 25, the entrepreneur was pictured in Los Angeles on what appears to be a quick errand run. Ever the fashionista, she was clad in a colorful, eclectic outfit that bared her adorable baby bump. Still, I’m in love with her laid-back hairstyle, which I plan to copy as soon as my next hair appointment allows.

The Fenty Beauty founder’s hair was styled into a half-up, half-down look that perfectly complemented the off-duty vibe she was going for. Save for the top half of the updo, the rest of her hair was left curly and unencumbered—she even left out a flirty face-framing piece to really drive the look home. A pair of black sunglasses, a short square manicure, and satin skin completed the look, and just like that, Rihanna is back on my fall mood board (she never really left, if we’re being honest).

Rihanna is seen on August 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Half-up, half-down hairstyles are one of those versatile workhorse looks that can be worn for any occasion. Rihanna has worn this style before, as she was seen in a bun updo version of it back in May while shopping in Cannes. Soon after, Selena Gomez styled her lob haircut similarly while promoting Rare Beauty’s new perfume. Earlier this month, Keke Palmer showcased a curled version of the look, a glam recreation of the style for a radio interview.

This has become one of my favorite hairstyles—even more so as we head into fall—so I’ve gathered all the tips to recreate Rihanna’s latest look. Keep reading for the products that will make styling your own version a breeze.

