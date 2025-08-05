Julia Fox's Square French Manicure Is All My '90s Beauty Dreams In One Look
So simple, yet so sexy.
Julia Fox has never met a manicure she couldn't wear. On Aug. 4, the media personality was photographed in Los Angeles wearing what looks like a padded jersey top and D-Squared jeans. Besides her cool visor sunglasses (seriously, they’re like a hat and glasses in one!), Fox’s nails made me want to ditch my gels and go all in on gel-X extensions for the foreseeable future.
To start, Fox’s nails were filed into a medium-length square shape, a nod to the ‘90s trend that’s been making its way back into the zeitgeist. The manicure combined two techniques into one look because not only are square nails very on trend, but the design was also a classic: the French manicure. Fox’s version used an ombré technique with a bright pink at the tips of her nails, fading into the traditional soft pink used in this nail style. Think Essie’s Ballet Slipper, but a little more opaque.
While Fox has never been one to shy away from eye-catching hairstyles or avant-garde fashion, she surprisingly tends to stick to her signature nail shape. She also prefers more subdued color palettes, shifting between milky whites, pinks, or even a classic French tip. This is a fantastic practice to make sure your manicures don't clash with your hair, makeup, or outfits, especially if you’re someone who experiments with their aesthetic as much as Fox does.
That being said, square nails are one of the more nail-art-friendly shapes on the market, as they provide much more real estate for the wearer to play around with. Whether you’re a minimalist nail lover or enjoy getting creative, Fox's is likely a manicure style to keep in mind the next time you visit the salon. Want to recreate the star's look? Keep reading for the products you’ll need to keep on hand.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.