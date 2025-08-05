Julia Fox has never met a manicure she couldn't wear. On Aug. 4, the media personality was photographed in Los Angeles wearing what looks like a padded jersey top and D-Squared jeans. Besides her cool visor sunglasses (seriously, they’re like a hat and glasses in one!), Fox’s nails made me want to ditch my gels and go all in on gel-X extensions for the foreseeable future.

To start, Fox’s nails were filed into a medium-length square shape, a nod to the ‘90s trend that’s been making its way back into the zeitgeist. The manicure combined two techniques into one look because not only are square nails very on trend, but the design was also a classic: the French manicure. Fox’s version used an ombré technique with a bright pink at the tips of her nails, fading into the traditional soft pink used in this nail style. Think Essie’s Ballet Slipper, but a little more opaque.

Julia Fox is seen on August 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Fox has never been one to shy away from eye-catching hairstyles or avant-garde fashion, she surprisingly tends to stick to her signature nail shape. She also prefers more subdued color palettes, shifting between milky whites, pinks, or even a classic French tip. This is a fantastic practice to make sure your manicures don't clash with your hair, makeup, or outfits, especially if you’re someone who experiments with their aesthetic as much as Fox does.

That being said, square nails are one of the more nail-art-friendly shapes on the market, as they provide much more real estate for the wearer to play around with. Whether you’re a minimalist nail lover or enjoy getting creative, Fox's is likely a manicure style to keep in mind the next time you visit the salon. Want to recreate the star's look? Keep reading for the products you’ll need to keep on hand.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish in Pink Blink $7.99 at Ulta While it's unclear what exact polish Fox is wearing, that perfect neutral pink can be achieved using a shade like this one in Pink Blink from Sally Hansen. Chanel Le Vernis in Ballerina $33 at Chanel Fox's base color can be perfectly replicated using Chanel's Ballerina. Canvalite French Tip Press on Nails $11.99 at Amazon A quick trick to recreate Fox's manicure? Start with press-on French tip nails and paint the white part over with your favorite pink polish. Beetles Gel Polish Gel Nail Kit $18.99 at Amazon Prefer to do the process yourself? Use a gel-x system like this one from Beetles. MAC M·a·cximal Sleek Satin Lipstick in Blankety $25 at Ulta Let's quickly switch to Fox's makeup. That neutral-toned nude lip color feels like Blankety from M.A.C.