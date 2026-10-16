Just because my toes are spending more time in my cute fall boots doesn’t mean I’m abandoning them until May. A fresh pedicure makes me feel put together, even when the only person seeing it is me, barefoot in my apartment. Sandal season may be over, but I’d argue that’s a reason to embrace the best fall pedicure trends purely because you love the color. (No outfit coordination required.)
Granted, you’re talking to someone who considers switching from red to a slightly darker red a seasonal refresh. But a few of the fall pedicure ideas ahead have me reconsidering my standing order. Animal print on your toes? Much less of a commitment than the leopard coat sitting in your shopping cart.
And if you thought fall meant retiring anything remotely bright, cobalt blue would like a word. Blue is everywhere right now, and a pedicure is an easy way to try it without having to rethink your fall staples. Prefer something a little moodier? The chocolate browns ahead might finally convince me to give burgundy a week off. (Though my good friend is always there when I need her.) Keep scrolling for all 10 of the top fall pedicure trends, with plenty of color inspiration.
A Little Frosting
Blue is making a strong case for a spot in my fall beauty and fashion rotation, and this icy chrome is particularly persuasive. The frosty finish feels right at home in cooler weather, even if the shade is one you’d normally save for a beach vacation. Fun colors aren’t just for summer, people!
Essie
Pro Effects Chrome Nail Polish Flash Chromes
A Fine Wine
Saying burgundy is for fall is like saying florals are for spring. But you know what? I’m perfectly okay with being predictable when the color looks this chic.
Chanel
155 - ROUGE NOIR
Silver Service
I’m easily distracted by anything shiny, so a reflective silver pedicure will always catch my eye. Go all in on the mirror finish here—the shinier, the better. Jewelry for your toes, essentially.
Holo Taco
World's First
Barely There, Fully Booked
Once the temperature drops, I start hoarding buttery foot creams and getting a little more serious about my weekly foot TLC. A barely-there polish feels like the appropriate finishing touch. There’s so mething deeply satisfying about looking this well-pedicured with so little color involved. It's clean girl for your toes.
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Zoya
Naked Manicure Perfector
Call of the Wild
At this point, my IG saves should probably come with a wildlife warning. Animal print has made its way onto just about everything, and I see no reason to draw the line at my toes. If a full set feels ambitious, keep the print on your big toes and pull a solid color from the pattern for the rest.
OPI
Nail Lacquer - Band Tease
Out of the Blue
Cobalt is for anyone who looks at the usual fall and winter deep polish lineup and wishes someone would turn up the fun. It’s bold enough on its own; I'd add a glossy topcoat as the only embellishment.
Côte Beauty
Blue Jeans Nail Polish
Pardon My French
My one request for a French pedicure: keep the white tip thin. That little detail makes such a difference, especially on shorter toenails, where a thick stripe can overwhelm the whole look. Paired with a sheer base close to your natural nail color, it’s a classic I’ll happily revisit any month of the year.
Whoever decided white had an expiration date clearly wasn’t considering the pedicure possibilities. In fall, I’m partial to a softer, milkier version with a creamy finish or a touch of shimmer. It’s a small shift from summer’s stark whites, but it makes it a little cozier.
Essie
Gel Couture Liquid Diamonds
Chocolate Fix
Here’s how I’d choose my brown: milk chocolate for a softer look, dark chocolate if you like your polish almost black. Peek closely at this shade through the adorably netted flats, and the shade looks just like a Hershey's Kiss.
Manucurist
Clove
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Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, andWomen's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.