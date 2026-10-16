I'm Not Letting Boot Season Get Between Me and These Chic Fall Pedicure Trends

From fine wine to icy blue, autumn 2026 polishes are here.

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a six-image collage of three fall pedicure inspiration images alongside three fall nail polish shades
(Image credit: IG @ellavivii | @shuga.studio)
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Just because my toes are spending more time in my cute fall boots doesn’t mean I’m abandoning them until May. A fresh pedicure makes me feel put together, even when the only person seeing it is me, barefoot in my apartment. Sandal season may be over, but I’d argue that’s a reason to embrace the best fall pedicure trends purely because you love the color. (No outfit coordination required.)

Granted, you’re talking to someone who considers switching from red to a slightly darker red a seasonal refresh. But a few of the fall pedicure ideas ahead have me reconsidering my standing order. Animal print on your toes? Much less of a commitment than the leopard coat sitting in your shopping cart.

And if you thought fall meant retiring anything remotely bright, cobalt blue would like a word. Blue is everywhere right now, and a pedicure is an easy way to try it without having to rethink your fall staples. Prefer something a little moodier? The chocolate browns ahead might finally convince me to give burgundy a week off. (Though my good friend is always there when I need her.) Keep scrolling for all 10 of the top fall pedicure trends, with plenty of color inspiration.

A Little Frosting

a dark photo featuring leopard print heels with a blue chrome pedicure

(Image credit: IG @ellavivii)

Blue is making a strong case for a spot in my fall beauty and fashion rotation, and this icy chrome is particularly persuasive. The frosty finish feels right at home in cooler weather, even if the shade is one you’d normally save for a beach vacation. Fun colors aren’t just for summer, people!

A Fine Wine

burgundy ballet flats on concrete with matching burgundy nails

(Image credit: IG @shuga.studio)

Saying burgundy is for fall is like saying florals are for spring. But you know what? I’m perfectly okay with being predictable when the color looks this chic.

Silver Service

black slip on shoes and grey sweatpants featuring metallic chrome nails

(Image credit: IG @nuor_bordeaux)

I’m easily distracted by anything shiny, so a reflective silver pedicure will always catch my eye. Go all in on the mirror finish here—the shinier, the better. Jewelry for your toes, essentially.

Barely There, Fully Booked

a pair of freshly manicured feet on top of a white sheet

(Image credit: IG @millymason_)

Once the temperature drops, I start hoarding buttery foot creams and getting a little more serious about my weekly foot TLC. A barely-there polish feels like the appropriate finishing touch. There’s so mething deeply satisfying about looking this well-pedicured with so little color involved. It's clean girl for your toes.

Call of the Wild

Leopard nails on a rattan bench

(Image credit: IG @b.by_you)

At this point, my IG saves should probably come with a wildlife warning. Animal print has made its way onto just about everything, and I see no reason to draw the line at my toes. If a full set feels ambitious, keep the print on your big toes and pull a solid color from the pattern for the rest.

Out of the Blue

a persons feet in brown heels standing on a street grate with blue cobalt nails and jeans

(Image credit: IG @shuga.studio)

Cobalt is for anyone who looks at the usual fall and winter deep polish lineup and wishes someone would turn up the fun. It’s bold enough on its own; I'd add a glossy topcoat as the only embellishment.

Pardon My French

a close-up image of a french pedicure

(Image credit: IG @millymason_)

My one request for a French pedicure: keep the white tip thin. That little detail makes such a difference, especially on shorter toenails, where a thick stripe can overwhelm the whole look. Paired with a sheer base close to your natural nail color, it’s a classic I’ll happily revisit any month of the year.

Back to Black

sweatpants and black toenails on a fuzzy white rug

(Image credit: IG @bykarawright)

For all my loyalty to red, a glossy black pedicure makes me question things. A little grungy, very chic, and particularly good on short, square nails.

White After Labor Day

a close-up image of a sparkly white polish on a persons foot

(Image credit: IG @bombshellnailslondon)

Whoever decided white had an expiration date clearly wasn’t considering the pedicure possibilities. In fall, I’m partial to a softer, milkier version with a creamy finish or a touch of shimmer. It’s a small shift from summer’s stark whites, but it makes it a little cozier.

Chocolate Fix

chocolate brown pedicure underneath netted black flats

(Image credit: Future)

Here’s how I’d choose my brown: milk chocolate for a softer look, dark chocolate if you like your polish almost black. Peek closely at this shade through the adorably netted flats, and the shade looks just like a Hershey's Kiss.

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Siena Gagliano
Siena Gagliano
Beauty Editor

Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, and Women's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.