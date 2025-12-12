The nail pros have spoken, and the biggest nail colors trends this winter are some of the usual suspects, like navy blue and black red, as well as a few other unsuspecting shades like milky white and glitter polishes. But Bella Hadid obviously follows her own beauty rules, and her idea of the perfect winter nail design is a soft pink jelly manicure.

On Dec. 11, Hadid shared a series of Instagram photos from an event that her fragrance brand, Orebella, recently hosted in Dallas. In the photos, she's seen wearing a denim tube tress with brown leather cowboy boots and a tan coat with fur trim. Her honey blonde hair was softly curled under and styled with a middle part, and if you look at the photos closely, it looks like her oval-shaped nails are painted with a sheer, pink polish.

Pink nails are especially popular in the summertime, but it'll always be a classic nail color no matter what the season. It's a fun and flirty shade to wear during any month, but around this time of year, a pink nail can balance out the doom and gloom of the winter and add some much-needed lightness.

Nail artist and educator Sofiia Mazur says sheer, milky pink, specifically, is an unexpected nail color that'll trend this winter, since it's "an extension of the 'clean girl' look" that's been taking over TikTok in recent years, but it's also fitting for all occasions and a step up from a simple nude nail.

The good news is that achieving the pink jelly nail look is actually really easy, and it doesn't require a trip to the salon. To get the look, keep reading to shop some of the best sheer pink nail polishes.

