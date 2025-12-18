It's officially holiday party season, meaning that all the nail colors and designs taking over our vision boards for the time being are the usual suspects: glittery nail polishes, gold and silver accents, and gemstones all around. But Kylie Jenner never has anything typical in mind, which is why her holiday party nail look for this year is as dark as it gets.

This week, Jenner got all glammed up to host a company holiday party for Kylie Cosmetics. Like a true Leo, she wore an extravagant, backless pink dress with feather trim to the event, though she kept her glam pretty muted with a super-sleek low bun and almond-shaped, black nails.

Kylie Jenner wears a backless feather dress and black nails for the Kylie Cosmetics holiday party. (Image credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner)

Jenner's winter nail color lineup has been pretty unexpected so far. Just last week she showed up to the Marty Supreme premiere in Los Angeles wearing a tangerine orange manicure. But while black isn't a typical holiday party nail color, it's not out of the ordinary for dark, moody colors like black, brown, and navy blue to have their time in the spotlight around this time of year. In fact, rich, dark shades are probably most-often requested in the winter time, since they "reflect the cozy and luxurious feeling of the season," nail artist & educator Sofiia Mazur previously told MC. "Dark, saturated shades make nails look elegant and refined, while still being versatile enough for both everyday wear and holiday events , and they also highlight the natural glow of winter skin tones."

Classic black nail polish will never get old, and if you're a lover of the all-black look, shop some of my favorite black polishes ahead.

