September is usually the time of year when most people trade in their bright pink and red nail colors that are closely associated with summer for darker, more muted colors for fall (think: wine red and chocolate brown). While the aforementioned shades are still some of my go-tos, white nail polish will always hold a special place in my heart no matter the season, and apparently Simone Biles agrees.

The Olympic gold medalist just shared photos from an Audemars Piguet campaign she recently appeared in, and in the pics, she's seen wearing a slinky, gray maxi dress and a silky blowout. Naturally, my eyes flew to her nails, which were filed into a medium-length, almond shape and painted with a milky white nail color.

White nail polish has long been reserved for occasions like summer vacations and weddings, and it's often associated with the quiet luxury trend, but believe it or not, it's a minimalist color that works for every season. And Biles isn't the only person who's committed to the color—Hailey Bieber was seen wearing an all-white pedicure in a recent Instagram carousel that she shared, while Rihanna is practically the queen of white toes.

Read ahead to shop some nail polishes that'll help you achieve Biles's milky white manicure.