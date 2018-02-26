Khloé Kardashian Reveals She's Planning to Casually Eat Her Placenta

Now that Khloé Kardashian's pregnancy is no longer the world's worst kept secret, Keeping Up with the Kardashian can completely devote itself to chronicling it on TV. And this Sunday's episode delivered—with Khloé letting viewers in on her birth plan.

First of all, she's planning to deliver her baby in Cleveland—and will fly her L.A. doctor over for the big event. Second of all, she's planning to eat her child's placenta in pill form.

With great love... 💌 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 21, 2018 at 8:38am PST

"I'm going to eat it in pills," she told Kim during Sunday's episode, who helpfully added, "My placenta was like double the size, it was really oddly big, so she gave me two jars."

Kim also said she asked for her placenta to be flavored "grape," to which Khloé responded, "Ewwww. I really can't deal with that belly button, placenta thing."