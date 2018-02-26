Kim Kardashian Just Posted the First Photo of Baby Chicago

The day has finally arrived! Kim Kardashian just posted her first photo with baby Chicago West, who was born on January 16 via surrogate.
She kept the caption simple: "Baby Chicago."
Kim revealed the name of her third child just a few days after she was born, but we've been waiting a little over a month to see a real photo of her. She recently gave fans an update on Twitter, saying Chicago was, "The sweetest! Best baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person!"
Chicago made a brief appearance in Kylie Jenner's birth announcement video, posted three days after she welcomed her daughter Stormi Webster.
Kylie also shared the first footage of baby Stormi on Snapchat today.