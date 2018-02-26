Today's Top Stories
1
What 30 Teachers Think About Guns
People are recreating the looks of Gucci models on the Milan runway, holding replicas of their own heads
2
The Best Reactions to Gucci’s Milan Runway
3
Princess Diana's Niece Walked Dolce & Gabbana Show
4
Who Is Emily Ratajkowski's Husband?
5
The Best Street Style from Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian Just Posted the First Photo of Baby Chicago

Too cute for words.

Shutterstock

The day has finally arrived! Kim Kardashian just posted her first photo with baby Chicago West, who was born on January 16 via surrogate.

Baby Chicago

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

She kept the caption simple: "Baby Chicago."

Kim revealed the name of her third child just a few days after she was born, but we've been waiting a little over a month to see a real photo of her. She recently gave fans an update on Twitter, saying Chicago was, "The sweetest! Best baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person!"

Chicago made a brief appearance in Kylie Jenner's birth announcement video, posted three days after she welcomed her daughter Stormi Webster.

Kim Kardashian just gave a sweet update about her new baby, Chicago West
YouTube

Kylie also shared the first footage of baby Stormi on Snapchat today.

Related Stories
Here's the First Photo of Chicago West
Kim Kardashian Has Revealed Her Third Child's Name
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Jennifer Aniston Leaning on Friends Post-Split
Jennifer Aniston's Body Language in Relationships
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Khloé Kardashian Finds Out Her Pregnancy Leaked
Chrissy Teigen Says She's Worried About Depression
Justin Theroux Breaks Social Media Silence
Khloé Kardashian Is Planning to Eat Her Placenta
Kylie Jenner Posts Video of Stormi to Snapchat
Chrissy Teigen's Emotional Support Casserole
Kendall Jenner Posted a Tastefully Naked Instagram
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's Body Language