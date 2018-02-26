Kim Kardashian Just Posted the First Photo of Baby Chicago

The day has finally arrived! Kim Kardashian just posted her first photo with baby Chicago West, who was born on January 16 via surrogate.

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

She kept the caption simple: "Baby Chicago."

Kim revealed the name of her third child just a few days after she was born, but we've been waiting a little over a month to see a real photo of her. She recently gave fans an update on Twitter, saying Chicago was, "The sweetest! Best baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person!"

Chicago made a brief appearance in Kylie Jenner's birth announcement video, posted three days after she welcomed her daughter Stormi Webster.

YouTube

Kylie also shared the first footage of baby Stormi on Snapchat today.

