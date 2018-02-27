Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Least Favorite Thing About Kylie

As always, Kim Kardashian isn't afraid to speak her mind—especially when it comes to her family. In a new interview with Vogue India, the 33-year-old mogul reveals what qualities her siblings can do without, and let's just say she definitely doesn't hold back.

When asked what quality she would take away from her siblings she replied, "Maybe...Kourtney’s stubbornness. And Khloé’s getting too sensitive. I would take away Kendall’s anxiety, and Kylie’s 'I don’t care, I know what I’m doing' thing, and probably my brother’s moodiness."

Kylie does clearly know what she's doing—going under the radar for nine months (completely on her own terms) while pregnant with her first child, Stormi Webster. Leave it to Kim to tell the hard cold truth. 👏