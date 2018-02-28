Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Hired Nannies and Assistants to Help with Baby Stormi

New mom Kylie Jenner has been reluctant to hire nannies and assistants for newborn daughter Stormi Webster, but according to a source from People that has quickly changed. While Scott reportedly helps out as much as he can, Jenner has still decided to opt for additional help.

“With the support and abilities she has to hire nannies and assistants, she’s been a really, really great mom,” says the source. "Kylie and Travis are going strong and he’s been as helpful as possible."

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Jenner, 20, and boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster on February 1 after keeping the pregnancy secret for a full nine months. Jenner recently posted a new Snapchat video of baby Stormi, and it's too sweet to handle.