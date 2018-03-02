Today's Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Is Sick of Fans Criticizing Her Instagram

"The negativity in my timeline is draining."

Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian is not here for negative comments from fans. On Thursday, the 33-year-old media mogul had enough of strangers commenting on her Instagram strategy, so she blasted 'em—ironically—on Twitter. Kim responded in the most Kim way and referenced her actual stats before advising the unhappy fans to unfollow her.

"For the record my engagement is up. I post what I want, what makes me happy & what inspires me so if u aren’t content w the pics of my kids, the photo shoots in motels & make up looks then unfollow me or maybe I should unfollow u because the negativity in my timeline is draining."

Please stop the negativity. We don't know what we would do without the photo shoots in motels.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
