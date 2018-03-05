Today's Top Stories
1
Doctors Rule Period Pain As Bad As Heart Attacks
2
Hollywood Men Launch #AskMoreofHim Campagin
3
Parkland Students React to CMU Shooting
4
Scientists Find the Cure for Terrible Selfies
5
The Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week

Tiffany Haddish Jumped Over a Rope Just to Curtsy at Meryl Streep

Nothing but respect for HER president.

Getty Images

It's a well-established fact that Meryl Streep is an icon of our time, so when presented with an opportunity to meet her, who among us wouldn't leap over a velvet rope and curtsy as if she's royalty? No one, that's who. Which brings us to Tiffany Haddish.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

When the Girls Trip actress spotted Meryl Streep at the Oscars red carpet, she literally picked up her dress, climbed over a rope, and straight-up curtsied to her.

Then, while on-stage presenting Best Documentary Short, Haddish acknowledged Meryl in her place of honor in the front row, saying, "I want you to be my mom someday."

This is quiet possibly the most relatable moment of the night. The end.

Related Story
Jane Fonda Looks Utterly Snatched at the Oscars
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Oscars 2018
Tiffany Haddish Re-Wore That McQueen Dress
The Chicest After-Party Looks from the 2018 Oscars
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Twitter Reacts to 'Get Out' Winning an Oscar
Sandra Bullock Is Actually Cher at the Oscars
Oscar Dresses That Are Even Better From the Back
Armie Hammer Wore Eye Patches for the Oscars
The 'Black Panther' Cast Won the Oscars Red Carpet
The Full List of Winners from the 2018 Oscars
Emma Stone Said IDGAF and Wore Pants to the Oscars
Nicole Kidman Just Surprised Sandra Bullock