Tiffany Haddish Jumped Over a Rope Just to Curtsy at Meryl Streep

It's a well-established fact that Meryl Streep is an icon of our time, so when presented with an opportunity to meet her, who among us wouldn't leap over a velvet rope and curtsy as if she's royalty? No one, that's who. Which brings us to Tiffany Haddish.

When the Girls Trip actress spotted Meryl Streep at the Oscars red carpet, she literally picked up her dress, climbed over a rope, and straight-up curtsied to her.

We are all Tiffany Haddish jumping in front of Meryl Streep to curtsy 😂 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/JKLd8UECcg — UPROXX (@UPROXX) March 5, 2018

Then, while on-stage presenting Best Documentary Short, Haddish acknowledged Meryl in her place of honor in the front row, saying, "I want you to be my mom someday."

This is quiet possibly the most relatable moment of the night. The end.