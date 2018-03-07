Today's Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Just Went on an All-Caps Twitter Rant Defending Kanye West

How very Kanye of her.

Getty Images

Remember back in the day when Kanye West used Twitter and it was just a cornucopia of lovable rants? Well now Kim Kardashian is walking in his illustrious footsteps because of a verified fan account called @TheYeezaMafia reportedly claiming that no buyers showed up to Kanye's Paris Fashion Week showroom.

Kim called out the account for posting fake colorways:

Did some low-key ranting:

Busted out some all-caps:

And then contacted Twitter to get the account shut down:

As of now, the verified fan account is still accessible, but the tweets that offended Kim are nowhere to be found.

