Kim Kardashian Just Went on an All-Caps Twitter Rant Defending Kanye West

Remember back in the day when Kanye West used Twitter and it was just a cornucopia of lovable rants? Well now Kim Kardashian is walking in his illustrious footsteps because of a verified fan account called @TheYeezaMafia reportedly claiming that no buyers showed up to Kanye's Paris Fashion Week showroom.

Kim called out the account for posting fake colorways:

How can a verified account represent Yeezy with false information. You do NOT work for Yeezy and NOT affiliated. How are you gonna believe an account that posts fake color ways 😂😂😂 https://t.co/xkaYC98G7u — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 6, 2018

Did some low-key ranting:

Season 6 was genius. All of my Japan looks are season 7 & will be online soon. Yeezy does not play by fashion rules. The show room was strictly shoes & always intended for that. https://t.co/xkaYC98G7u — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 6, 2018

Busted out some all-caps:

YEEZY HAS ITS OWN UNIVERSE #SEASON7 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 6, 2018

And then contacted Twitter to get the account shut down:

Oh I’ve made calls...just wait https://t.co/WhuqHBGAGU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 6, 2018

As of now, the verified fan account is still accessible, but the tweets that offended Kim are nowhere to be found.