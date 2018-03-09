Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Posted a List of All Her Haters

In February, Kim Kardashian shared a picture of a grid of post-it notes with the names of everyone she was sending a valentine to. Some of the names were expected (like her family and known friends), but the names in blue were a little surprising—they were all people who have famously feuded with the reality star.

Instagram

Now, Kim is explaining just what motivated her to send Kimoji Hearts perfume valentines to her haters to begin with.

"It was my way of saying they can talk shit about me if they want, but I’m going to keep doing me," she wrote on her blog yesterday.



The confidence to send gifts to her famous frenemies is new though. Kim admits that she wouldn't have made this move earlier in her career.

"I used to be really sensitive—I’d have Google Alerts and look on websites and get so upset," she wrote. "When people say negative things about me, I try to take the high road most of the time. I always ask the questions: Will this affect me in a week? In a month? In a year? And usually the answer is no, but if it's something that really bothers me, I'll respond."