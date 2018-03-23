Today's Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Just Posted Her First Selfie with Baby Stormi

She's already perfected the pout.

Kylie Jenner just shared her first selfies (yep, more than one!) with baby Stormi on Instagram—and she didn't even use a filter. That's right, no filters on these three adorable black-and-white pictures of the mother-daughter duo.

The 20-year-old beauty mogul kept her caption simple: "stormiiiiiiiii" with a black heart emoji. Notice, Kylie has already taught her little one how to give the pout for the camera. Like mother, like daughter.

Stormi will be two months old on April 1. Kylie shared the first photo of her daughter when she turned one month old. And lately, Kylie's been blessing our Instagram feeds more regularly, sharing photos of Stormi's nursery and sweet videos of friends and family cradling her new baby.

Kylie surprised (only, not really, because we all knew) fans with her birth announcement via a video of her pregnancy journey titled "To Our Daughter."

