Justin Bieber Showed Off More Than 100 Hours Worth of Tattoo Art

Justin Bieber has a lot of tattoos. Duh, right? But it's worth repeating: Justin Bieber has a lot of tattoos. His torso alone, for example, represents more than one hundred hours worth of ink according to the singer's latest Instagram.

"If tattoo[s] didn’t hurt everyone would have them," he wrote. "Well maybe not very one!! Over a hundred hours of hart work on my body and I wouldn’t take back a single one.. I ABSOLUTELY LOVE ART AND IVE made my body a canvas and it’s SO MUCH FUN."

His body is definitely a canvas. As E! News reports, Bieber has been working on his ever-growing collection of body art since 2012.

Much of the torso art was added by tattoo artist Bang Bang in 2017. "We added two angels, one on each side," the artist told E! News. "Whenever I do an epic piece, there needs to be the positive and negative. There needs to be a balance...visually there needs to be contrast. Below each of the angels, there is a demon that needs to be defeated. The skeleton on one side and the serpent on the other."