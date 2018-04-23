Kim Kardashian Just Posted the Most Adorable Family Photo of North, Saint, and Chicago

We're here to interrupt your royal baby news for another royal family. Kim Kardashian just posted the sweetest family photo of her, Kanye, North, Saint, and Chicago with the caption, "Party of 5" in what appears to be a plane.

Party of 5 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 23, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

We rarely see a glimpse of all five Kardashian-West's together—especially since Chicago was only born in January. The last time Kardashian posted a picture of the five of them she captioned the photo, "I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too." Relatable.

This most recent photo seems to be a bit more candid. Have you seen anything more adorable?