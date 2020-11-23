Today's Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez Performs "Pa’ Ti" in a Sheer Catsuit and a Short New Haircut at the 2020 AMAs

She also sang "Lonely" with Maluma.

By Alexandra Whittaker

    Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to turn up the heat on a three-hour-long award show. The artist took an awards stage for the second time in a week at the American Music Awards, delivering performances of "Pa’ Ti" and "Lonely" with Maluma only a week after accepting the People's Choice Award for People's Icon.

    2020 american music awards show
    Kevin Mazur/AMA2020Getty Images

    For the number, J.Lo rocked a black and sheer catsuit and a new shorter 'do, with the lighting and visuals creating shadows over both herself and Maluma.

    2020 american music awards show
    Kevin Winter/AMA2020Getty Images
    2020 american music awards show
    Kevin Mazur/AMA2020Getty Images
    2020 american music awards show
    Kevin Mazur/AMA2020Getty Images

    It all follows a report from Page Six that dropped before the show and claimed ABC censors were fully "freaking out" about how "risqué" both J.Lo and Megan Thee Stallion's numbers were. (Remember when J.Lo's Super Bowl halftime performance with Shakira resulted in more than 1,300 FCC complaints? 😬).

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    But at the end of the day, the AMAs themselves ^ said it best: 🔥 🔥 🔥

    If you missed it live, check out the entire performance below:

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

