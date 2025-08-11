Friends of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Say the Royals Are "Innocent Victims" and "Collateral Damage" in New Prince Andrew Biography
"It's telling how many of the sources are either anonymous or dead."
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't working royals, but the sisters regularly support the Royal Family at official engagements. However, their father, Prince Andrew, has been at the center of several scandals in recent years, especially because of his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Now, a new biography of the Duke and Duchess of York is potentially causing problems for Eugenie and Beatrice, according to royal sources.
The book in question is Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York by Andrew Lownie, which examines the lives of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. As for how the release of the new biography might affect Beatrice and Eugenie, their friends told the Daily Beast the sisters were "innocent victims" and "collateral damage" in the book.
One source told the outlet, "All they have ever done is stand by their parents in the most horrifically public circumstances. I don't think it's fair to criticize them for that."
The source further elaborated, "They're sweet girls who understand that they are immensely privileged and have always been grateful for the privilege they've had and have tried to use it to do the right thing. They were told to get jobs by the firm, and they did that, so it seems unfair to attack them for making money."
As for how Andrew's ex-wife is handling the continued negative attention, one source told the Daily Beast, "Sarah has seen it all before. She's a tough old bird, and I don't think this latest round of 'revelations,' which are really just recycled gossip, will make much difference." The source continued, "It's telling how many of the sources are either anonymous or dead."
